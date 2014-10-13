German stocks - Factors to watch on October 13

FRANKFURT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index is expected to open down 0.9 percent on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0550 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

PIMCO, whose co-founder Bill Gross stunningly departed on Sept. 26, said late Friday that assets under management dropped 5 percent in the third quarter.

Separately, Scott Mather, one of three Pimco managers who run the firm’s Total Return Fund, said in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday that bond investors need to revise their expectations of the returns they can make in the years ahead.

DAIMLER

The carmaker is recalling 28,000 C-Class Mercedes cars in Germany to check for a possible fault in the steering couplings.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Senior bankers at Deutsche Bank are leaving amid a crackdown on bad behaviour as the bank undergoes a probe by global regulators into allegations of attempts to rig markets, the Financial Times reported.

Separately, Deutsche Bank may increase the amount it has set aside to deal with investigations and potential settlements, German magazine Spiegel reported on Sunday.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Bank health checks led by the European Central Bank can be considered a success already before they are completed because banks have raised around 200 billion euros ($254 billion) in preparation, top Bundesbank official said on Monday.

Separately, Germany’s banks are well capitalised ahead of the European Central Bank’s stress test, the co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank and head of the German association of commercial banks (BdB) said on Saturday.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker may use fewer temporary staff as part of efforts to reduce costs by 5 billion euros, its chief executive told Spiegel. Martin Winterkorn also said its Eos convertible was among the models being put under review.

FRAPORT

Fraport saw Frankfurt Airport passenger growth of 5.9 percent year-on-year in September but cargo remained remained constant at 178,667 metric tons.

Separately, Fraport has made a binding bid for the lease of regional airports in Athens, the country’s privatisation agency said on Friday.

GEA GROUP

Capital Markets Day in London.

GERRY WEBER

The fashion group expects to reach 1 billion euros in annual sales within the next few years, up from around 852 million in its last financial year, its chief executive told Welt am Sonntag.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Says expands business model by offering funds to private investors starting in 2015.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

The hospitals operator said late Friday it plans to start a share buyback to distribute around 1.7 billion euros to shareholders from Oct. 16 to Nov. 14.

WACKER NEUSON

The construction equipment maker plans to grow sales to 2 billion euros in the medium-term and achieve an operating profit margin of over 9 percent in the coming years, its finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.

SUESS MICROTEC AG

Publishes Q3 results, confirms full-year 2014 guidance and order entry expectation for Q4.

IPOs

Biotech company Probiodrug IPO-PROB.AS said late Friday will offer up to 1.7 million new shares at an indicative price range of between 15.25 euros and 19 euros per share, bringing proceeds of up to 32 million euros with its proposed listing in Amsterdam this month.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Jefferies starts with ‘hold’

KION - Morgan stanley cuts price target to 33 euros from 34 euros

BAYER - Jefferies raises price target to 135 euros from 130 euros, rating ‘buy’

ECONOMIC DATA

German Sept wholesale prices down 0.9 pct y/y.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.69 pct, S&P 500 down 1.15 pct, Nasdaq 2.33 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei closed due to a public holiday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Victoria Bryan and Thomas Atkins)