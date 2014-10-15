German stocks - Factors to watch on October 15

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index is expected to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus is seriously considering building new helicopter programmes in France rather than Germany in the future due to a restrictive export policy in Europe’s largest economy, the chief executive of the group told Reuters.
Indicated unchanged
The electronics chain Media-Saturn plans to open fewer shops in the future and instead to expand its online business. “We slow down, because we are well represented everywhere,” Pieter Haas, head of Media-Saturn-Holding, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung. He still sees opportunities to grow in Russia, in Turkey and in selected locations in Germany.
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
The broadcaster said on Wednesday it would reach its 2015 revenue growth target earlier as its digital unit was performing much better than expected.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The hospital operator said on Tuesday that it plans to repurchase up to 65.8 million shares outside the stock exchange and to offer a price of 25.18 euros per share.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The biotech company said on Wednesday that it bought Lanthipeptide Technology from Dutch Lanthio Pharma. No financial details were disclosed.
The German property company announced plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Oct. 24 despite a slump in European markets, hoping to raise about 450 million euros ($570 million).
Germany’s train divers’ union GDL will hold another nationwide strike on Wednesday, the latest step in its drawn out pay dispute with state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
K+S - Barclays raises to “overweight” from “equal weight”, cuts price target to 26 euros from 28 euros
LINDE - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”
LUFTHANSA - Cantor reinstates coverage with “hold”
LEONI - Exane BNP Paribas raises to “neutral” from “underperform”
Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Germany’s consumer price inflation for September was confirmed as unchanged month-on-month and up 0.8 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Kirsti Knolle)