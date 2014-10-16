CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on October 16

(Corrects item on Fraport to show that the state of Hesse, not Fraport was the party running the tender)
FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index is expected to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The United States on Wednesday renewed a warning that Europe risks falling into a downward spiral of falling wages and prices, saying recent actions by the European Central Bank may not be enough to ward off deflation.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Commerzbank’s settlement with U.S. authorities over alleged sanctions violations has been postponed, possibly until the end of the year, as prosecutors seek to coordinate the resolution of a separate probe stemming from transactions at the German bank connected to the massive Olympus Corp accounting fraud, according to people familiar with the matter.
Indicated 1 percent higher
Budget unit Germanwings has cancelled 100 flights for Thursday due to a 12 hour strike called by pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit. The strike starts at 1000 GMT.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Britain is not keen on approving a deal for RWE to sell its oil and gas unit RWE Dea to a Russian investor, the Financial Times reported. RWE said it was working to close the deal.
No indication available
Germany should not be surprised if defence companies feel more welcome elsewhere considering the sector is treated like ‘smut’ in Europe’s biggest economy, Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders told a German newspaper.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The German state of Hesse must rerun a tender for a ground services contract at Frankfurt airport, operated by Fraport, a German administrative court ruled on Wednesday, saying the original process contained errors.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
British tour operator TUI Travel, in the process of merging with shareholder TUI AG, has agreed to pump millions of pounds into its Russian joint venture to help ease the impact of challenging trading conditions.
No indication available
The biotech investor said its net asset value rose 21.2 percent in Swiss francs in the third quarter.
Down 6.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The maker of lenses and optical sensors, cut its revenue and profit forecasts for 2014 on Wednesday due to customers postponing projects and the effects of Germany’s restrictive defence exports policy.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The seed seller said it expects its net sales to rise by 5-10 percent its EBIT margin to come to at least 10 percent in fiscal 2014/15.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Germany’s fifth-largest utility will take a 50.1 percent stake in renewable group Juwi by way of a capital increase, it said on Thursday, expanding its presence in solar and wind power.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
K+S - Nomura raises the stock to “neutral” from “reduce”
LANXESS - Nomura raises the stock to “neutral” from “reduce”, cuts its price target to 47 euros from 52 euros.
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -2.2 pct at Thursday’s close.
The U.S. health regulator approved two treatments for use in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), including Boehringer Ingelheim’s drug nintedanib, which will be sold under the brand name Ofev.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)