German stocks - Factors to watch on October 22

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0811 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated up 0.5 pct

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday the company will drop the Pimco Total Return Fund from its 401k plan as a result of the sudden departure of Bill Gross.

DAIMLER

Indicated up 1.2 pct

The carmaker booked a $780 million windfall from selling its 4 percent stake in electric car maker Tesla Motors, saying it would continue to cooperate with Tesla.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated up 0.8 pct

Commerzbank indicated 0.8 pct

The ECB will apply specially high supervisory standards on Deutsche Bank, Commerzank, LBBW, Helaba, DZ Bank, Nord/LB and DekaBank, Boersen-Zeitung reported, by placing these seven banks in a group of top 30 euro zone banks. The paper did not name souces.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated up 0.5 pct

To sell IT infrastructure division, sees 240 million euro hit to pre-tax results.

Separately, the pilots’ strike ended at midnight. Lufthansa will offer almost all of its flights on Wednesday.

SIEMENS

Indicated up 1 pct

German engineering group Siemens is in advanced talks to sell its hearing-aids business for more than 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), with private equity firm EQT the frontrunner, two people familiar with the matter said.

BASTEI LUEBBE

To buy back shares.

METRO

Indicated up 0.7 pct

The retailer issued a 7-year bond worth 500 million euros($637 million ) in the corporate Eurobond market to refinance a bond due in March 2015.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated up 1.1 pct

German court backed a government move to halt planned exports to Russia of combat simulation equipment made by defence firm Rheinmetall, confirming an earlier ruling by lower court.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Indicated up 2.3 pct

Reports quarterly results, sees substantial 2014 sales growth and EBIT margin improvement vs 2013.

ULTRASONIC

Germany-listed Chinese shoemaker Ultrasonic AG’s chief financial officer will step down on Oct. 27 due to a lack of progress in recovering missing corporate funds, the company said on Tuesday.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

KLOECKNER & CO - Jefferies cuts to “hold”, price target 10 euros

ALLIANZ - Goldman Sachs cuts target price to 148 euros from 155 euros, rating “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 1.3 pct, S&P 500 up 2 pct, Nasdaq up 2.4 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei up 2.35 pct at 0507 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

