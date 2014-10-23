German stocks - Factors to watch on October 23

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Private equity firms are circling Bayer’s 10 billion-euro ($12.6 billion) plastics business, hoping to divert the German drugmaker from its plan to list the division, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Daimler’s third quarter operating profit rose 67 percent, driven by a one-off gain from the sale of a joint venture stake to Rolls-Royce RR.L and surging demand for luxury cars, it said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

France’s Orange said the best option for its EE joint venture with Deutsche Telekom was to keep the current capital structure at this stage.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Fresenius Medical Care agreed to buy National Cardiovascular Partners (NCP) to expand the range of services it offers linked to its core business of kidney dialysis.

The company also said it planned to sell U.S. dollar denominated senior unsecured notes worth $900 million with maturities of 6 and 10 years.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The United Auto Workers hopes to be recognized as the exclusive bargaining agent for workers at a Volkswagen AG assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee within a year, the union’s President Dennis Williams said on Wednesday.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 1 percent higher

The property lender could raise its 2014 profit forecast a second time if positive trends continue into the final months of the year, its finance chief told German daily Handelsblatt.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Investors’ day.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Hochtief’s Leighton Holdings Ltd, Australia’s biggest construction firm, said underlying profit for the first nine months of the year rose by a fifth due to a strong pipeline of projects, and forecast full year profit may grow by the same amount.

KRONES

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The beverage filling and packaging technology firm said its pretax profit rose 17 percent in the first nine months of the year, helped by growth in emerging markets and the reversal of a provision for U.S. legal disputes.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The aircraft engine maker increased its 2014 revenue forecast, only a few months after reducing it, as demand for new plane engines continued to grow and its maintenance business showed improvement.

BECHTLE

Indicated 1 percent higher

The IT services company said its third-quarter pretax profit rose about 20 percent to 29.5 million euros but said both revenue and earnings grew at a slower pace than in the first half of 2014.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

The biotech company raised its earnings forecast for 2014, citing a milestone payment from Janssen Biotech as well as a partial shift of development costs to 2015.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

INFINEON - HSBC raises the stock to “overweight” from “neutral”, cuts its price target to 8.90euros from 9.60 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October Markit Flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 49.5 vs 49.9, Services PMI seen at 55.0 vs 55.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)