German stocks - Factors to watch on October 27

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Europe’s biggest insurer may raise spending on energy-infrastructure projects as part of public-private partnerships if the conditions are right, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing chief economist Michael Heise.

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.7 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 2.6 percent higher

Aareal Bank indicated 0.7 percent higher

Roughly one in five of the euro zone’s top lenders failed landmark health checks at the end of last year but most have since repaired their finances, the European Central Bank said on Sunday.

COMMERZBANK

The value of the lender’s assets was 1.52 billion euros($1.93 billion) less at end-2013 than the value stated by the bank itself, results of the ECB’s review showed on Sunday.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

German automotive supplier Continental AG would like to make an acquisition in Asia and could spend a sum comparable to this year’s 1.4-billion-euro purchase of Veyance, its finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank on Friday said it expected to publish litigation costs of 894 million euros for the third quarter, adding that the costs were for a number of items and were mostly not tax-deductible.

Separately, a senior lawyer of Germany’s biggest lender has been found dead in New York in what appears to have been a suicide, Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing New York City officials and other sources.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Q3 results due after market close. EBIT seen more than doubling. Poll:

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The parcel and logistics division DHL may face growing competition from German Parcel Service (DPD) which has contracted Amazon, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing DPD chief Boris Winkelmann.

E.ON

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The utility said on Saturday it could win compensatory damages if Swedish peer Vattenfall succeeds with a U.S.-based lawsuit against the German government.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Strong profit growth at U.S.-based Sigma-Aldrich through 2018 may drive up profitability at the drugs and chemicals maker, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing estimates drawn up by the U.S. firm in June.

SAP

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The software maker is “confident” about its performance in the fourth-quarter and predicted positive returns over time from cloud-based business, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing finance chief Luka Mucic.

SIEMENS, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Siemens indicated 1.3 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom indicated 1.2 percent higher

The two companies agreed to pool research over the next three years to enhance digital communication across German and European industries, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing managers of both firms.

THYSSENKRUPP, RHEINMETALL

ThyssenKrupp indicated 2.0 percent higher

Rheinmetall indicated 1.3 percent higher

Rheinmetall is close to buying ThyssenKrupp’s marine systems business, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

HUGO BOSS

No indication available

The fashion house expects to meet a sales target of 3 billion euros for 2015 despite weakening economic growth, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs.

KLOECKNER & CO

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Demand for steel in Europe could grow less than an expected 2 percent next year as economies are weakening while U.S. demand may expand as much as 5 percent, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.76 pct, S&P 500 +0.71 pct, Nasdaq +0.69 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +0.63 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Ifo business climate index for October due at 0900 GMT, with the main index seen slipping to 104.3 from 104.7 in September.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7870 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Andreas Cremer and Christoph Steitz)