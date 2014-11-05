German stocks - Factors to watch on November 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund posted its second straight month of outflows in October, totalling $437 million compared with $631 million outflow in September, according to Morningstar data on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The engineering group’s supervisory board is due to hold a meeting on Wednesday at which it is expected to sign off on a 2 billion-euro ($2.5 billion) sale of its hearing-aids business to private equity firm EQT and take its first major step to separate its giant healthcare unit from the rest of the company as a precursor to a possible sale or spin-off.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The publisher said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit rose 2 percent as its push into digital publishing paid off.
No indication available
The chemicals distributor on Wednesday posted a 3.2 percent gain in quarterly core earnings, slightly better than expected, driven by growth in Europe and North America.
Indicated 3 percent higher
The automotive supplier reported a 7.6 percent gain in third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and affirmed its forecast for 2014 EBIT to rise to 160-165 million.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The reinsurer’s net profit rose by a forecast-beating 21 percent to 251 million euros ($315 million) in the third quarter, as premium and investment income growth exceeded expectations.
No indication available
The forklift truck maker said third-quarter orders rose 9 percent, lifted by strong demand from China and for electric forklift trucks.
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The industrial robot maker reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, beating estimates, partly thanks to demand from the automotive sectors in Europe, China and the United States.
No indication available
The auto parts maker confirmed its performance guidance for 2014 after posting an 8.5 percent rise in adjusted EBITA in the first nine months to 92.3 million euros on the back of a 7.4 percent rise in sales to 518.5 million euros.
Indicated 3.7 percent higher
The embedded computer manufacturer posted an unexpected adjusted EBIT loss of 1.8 million euros, compared with consensus for a 3 million euro profit, but affirmed its 2014 outlook.
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The tyre retailer lowered its sales and profit guidance for 2014 after warm weather in March and the autumn affected customer purchasing patterns.
Down 11 pct in early Frankfurt trade
The specialty pharmaceuticals company said its Japanese partner Ono Pharmaceutical has decided not to file for regulatory approval of anaesthetic Remimazolam, in a fresh setback in the development of the drug.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
RHOEN-KLINIKUM - Berenberg cuts the stock to “hold” from “buy”, lowers its target price to 24.50 euros from 26.50 euros.
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.
German October Markit Services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 54.8.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7994 euro) (1 US dollar = 0.7982 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)