CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on November 11

(Corrects to remove item on German economic data. Germany’s wholesale price index is due on Nov. 12, not Nov. 11)

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

HENKEL

Q3 results due. The consumer goods company’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are seen at 683 million euros ($852 million). Poll:

LUFTHANSA

October traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

AAREAL BANK

The lender raised its operating forecast for 2014 after a strong third quarter.

HOCHTIEF

The ACS unit reiterated guidance for 2014 operating profit as it reported Q3 results.

LEONI

Q3 results due. The automotive cable and wiring systems supplier cut its full-year earnings outlook last month, citing cost overruns related to a new production line in Mexico.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Q1 financial report due. The company already published preliminary quarterly results on Nov. 3.

CANCOM

Full Q3 results due. The company already published key figures last month, saying its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) almost doubled to 15.5 million euros.

DIC ASSET

Q3 results due.

WACKER NEUSON

Full Q3 results published.

ENBW

Q3 results due.

PORSCHE SE

Interim results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

GEA GROUP - Jefferies starts with ‘Buy’ rating, price target 42 euros

OSRAM LICHT - Jefferies starts with ‘Buy’ rating, price target 35 euros

ROCKET INTERNET - Berenberg starts with ‘Buy’ rating, price target of 53 euros

REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.8015 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Jonathan Gould)