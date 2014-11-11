CORRECTED-German stocks - Factors to watch on November 11

(Corrects to remove item on German economic data. Germany’s wholesale price index is due on Nov. 12, not Nov. 11)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Q3 results due. The consumer goods company’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are seen at 683 million euros ($852 million). Poll:
October traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
The lender raised its operating forecast for 2014 after a strong third quarter.
The ACS unit reiterated guidance for 2014 operating profit as it reported Q3 results.
Q3 results due. The automotive cable and wiring systems supplier cut its full-year earnings outlook last month, citing cost overruns related to a new production line in Mexico.
Q1 financial report due. The company already published preliminary quarterly results on Nov. 3.
Full Q3 results due. The company already published key figures last month, saying its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) almost doubled to 15.5 million euros.
Q3 results due.
Full Q3 results published.
Q3 results due.
Interim results due.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
GEA GROUP - Jefferies starts with ‘Buy’ rating, price target 42 euros
OSRAM LICHT - Jefferies starts with ‘Buy’ rating, price target 35 euros
ROCKET INTERNET - Berenberg starts with ‘Buy’ rating, price target of 53 euros
Dow Jones up 0.2 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei closes up 2.05 pct.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.8015 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Jonathan Gould)