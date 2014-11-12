German stocks - Factors to watch on November 12

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Pacific Investment Management Co can withstand additional outflows of about $300 billion to $350 billion over the next two years before its portfolio management operation is impaired, according to research firm Morningstar Inc on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The postal and logistics company confirmed its targets for the year despite a tough economic backdrop and even as it missed expectations for third quarter profit.
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The utility posted a 7 percent profit drop in the first nine months of the year, blaming low wholesale prices, excess renewable capacity as well as a weak rouble that hit its Russian business.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The United Auto Workers expect Volkswagen to soon announce a policy change that would allow for union representation at the company’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the union has faced challenges organising workers.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Bilfinger’s sale of its civil-engineering unit is progressing as planned, the loss-making German industrial services and construction group said as it published full third-quarter financial results on Wednesday.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The property firm affirmed its 2014 forecast for funds from operations (FFO), excluding disposals, after its nine-month figure nearly doubled.
Separately, Moody’s assigns a Baa1 rating to the group, with a stable outlook.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Frankfurt cargo volumes grew by 1.1 percent in October. The airport operator had already said passenger numbers rose 1.4 percent during the month.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The hospitals chain said it has extended the contract of Chief Executive Martin Siebert until September 2019.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company published full third-quarter results and said it now expected a substantial rise in 2014 earnings, while it previously said it saw the figure up significantly.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The medical software company’s EBITDA fell to 23.2 million euros ($29 million) in the third quarter, missing consensus for 27.4 million, and it affirmed its 2014 forecast.
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The biotech firm said it would take legal steps after Hyperion terminated development of diapep277 to treat diabetes, triggering impairment charges. Evotec nonetheless affirmed its 2014 guidance.
Indicated 3.6 percent lower
The lens and optical sensor maker affirmed its 2014 earnings forecast after it posted a 1.5 percent slide in third-quarter EBIT to 13.8 million euros, compared with consensus for 13.3 million.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company said it saw its annual revenues growth to 128-136 million euros in 2015, from a target of 120-125 million this year.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The genetic testing company agreed with Swiss drugmaker Novartis to develop companion diagnostics to be used with Novartis’s existing drugs and with drugs under development.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Q3 results due.
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The market researcher said it expected that even strong sales in the fourth quarter would not fully offset muted growth in the first nine months of the year, affirming its forecast for shrinking to stagnating organic 2014 revenues.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The automotive interiors manufacturer affirmed its 2014 guidance after posting a decline in third-quarter EBIT to 12.2 million euros, slightly below consensus for 13 million.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The real estate company said nine-month funds from operations (FFO) advanced 0.6 percent to 18.7 million euros. It said it was aiming for growth in rental income and FFO of about 3-4 percent for the full year.
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The printing press maker said first-half adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 53 million euros from 31 million a year earlier and affirmed a target for an EBITDA margin of at least 8 percent for the 2015/16 fiscal year.
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
The advertising firm said it saw its sales growth slowing to 10-15 percent in the fourth quarter, after posting an 18 percent increase for the third quarter.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
HENKEL - Raymond James adds the stock to its European Conviction List, keeps its “outperformance” rating.
ROCKET INTERNET - JP Morgan starts the stock with a “neutral” rating, price target of 49 euros.
Dow Jones +0.01 pct, S&P 500 +0.07 pct, Nasdaq +0.19 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.
German October wholesale prices -0.6 pct m/m, -0.7 pct y/y. Were seen -0.4 pct m/m, -0.5 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8004 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)