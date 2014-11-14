German stocks - Factors to watch on November 14

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
German financial markets regulator Bafin has no plans to change its insurance rules on additional interest rate reserves, it said on Thursday.
BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher
VW indicated 0.1 percent higher
Two U.S.-based groups representing some of the world’s biggest automakers have agreed on privacy standards for securing vast quantities of data generated by the dozens of tiny computers and tracking systems used in modern vehicles.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The utility is mulling to cut its dividend by a fifth to 80 euro cents ($1) a share in the medium term, German daily Rheinische Post reported, citing supervisory board sources.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Oracle Corp and SAP have settled long-running copyright litigation for $356.7 million over improper downloads of Oracle files, ending a fierce legal battle between the two enterprise software rivals.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
German property lender Aareal has sold 300 million euros in so-called coco-bonds with investors after repaying a final tranche of state aid worth the same amount, ending an era of state support that followed the financial crisis.
Indicated no indication available
Airbus Group reported a 12 percent rise in nine-month underlying operating profit on Friday led by its planemaking and helicopter divisions, and reaffirmed its profit forecasts for the year.
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
The retail property group said its Q3 adjusted profit rose 14 percent and reiterated its 2014 and dividend outlook.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The real estate company confirmed its 2014 forecast for an FFO I of 158 to 161 million euros on Friday.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
John Malone’s Liberty Global is in talks to buy a 50 percent stake in ProSiebenSat.1’s streaming service Maxdome, German daily Handelsblatt cited industry sources as saying.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The insurer booked a gain of 214 million euros on the sale of its remaining 5 percent stake in Swiss Life, it said on Thursday.
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
The mobile phone company said it expects to post a 2014 EBITDA at the high end of its 82-85 million euros target range and further increase to 95-100 million euros in 2015.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
Telefonica Deutschland said on Friday it had signed a letter of intent to sell its yourfone brand to Drillisch. The group became owner of the yourfone brand and its 235,000 active subscribers after buying E-Plus from KPN earlier this year.
Indicated 1 percent higher
The construction and machinery group’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) posted an estimates beating EBIT of 38.3 million euros for the first nine months of the year.
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The group said sales in the first half year rose 1.1 percent to 220.1 million euros.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The maker of decorative papers and foils said 9-month net profit rose 56 percent but it cut its full-year sales outlook to between 615 million euros and 625 million euros.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
TALANX - JP Morgan cuts to “Neutral” from “Overweight”, raises price target to 27.40 from 30.70 euros
SYMRISE - Goldman removes from Pan-Europe conviction buy llist and raises price target to 55 from 53 euros, rating “buy”
SALZGITTER - Credit Suisse raises to “Outperform” from “Neutral”
AXEL SPRINGER - Nomura starts with “Neutral” and price target of 48.5 euros
Dow Jones +0.23 pct, S&P 500 +0.05 pct, Nasdaq +0.11 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +0.56 pct at Friday’s close.
German Q3 GDP grew +0.1 pct q/q, +1.2 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8028 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kirsti Knolle)