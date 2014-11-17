German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 17

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The car maker will introduce a fuel cell car based on a technology developed by Toyota but adapted to BMW’s needs, weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday.

DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.5 percent lower

Germany plans to renew the contract with lorry motorway toll company Toll Collect until 2018, the Federal Ministry of Transport said on Sunday, confirming a Spiegel report.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Germany’s only lithium-ion battery-cell manufacturer for electric-drive cars, Daimler subsidiary Li-Tec, will close down in about a year, Daimler told German weekly Der Spiegel.

“Our cells are very good, but way too expensive at current production output,” Daimler manager Harald Kroeger was quoted as saying.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

CEO Joe Kaeser said Siemens’ healthcare unit would remain within the company for the foreseeable future, dismissing speculation about a disposal, which emerged after Siemens announced the legal separation of the business this month.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The car maker expects to sell 3.6 million cars in China in 2014, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn told Bild am Sonntag. He confirmed the group’s sales target of more than 10 million cars globally in the current year.

Winterkorn said VW still aimed to reach an emission target of 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre by 2020 but that the group would have to sell “many more cars with alternative drives” to reach it.

EVONIK

No indication available

Evonik said effective January 1, 2015, Evonik Cyro will increase the prices of its acrylite acrylic products in North America.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German specialist clinics operator on Friday said shareholders representing 40.32 percent of the company’s capital had participated in the company’s share buy-back scheme.

SGL GROUP

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The materials supplier for carbon fibre aims to cut 50-60 million euros in costs in 2015, Finance Chief Michael Majerus, told Boersen-Zeitung.

VOSSLOH

The largest shareholder of Vossloh, Heinz Hermann Thiele, does not rule out changing his stake in the German rail technology provider, he told German paper Handelsblatt.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The managing director of rivalling German airline Condor considers Etihad’s money injections into Air Berlin as illegal, weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday.

He had the impression that Air Berlin was operationally controlled by Etihad and that was against European law, the paper quoted Ralf Teckentrup as saying.

HAWESKO

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Shareholder Detlev Meyer, who plans an offer of 40 euros per share for the wine retailer, said he plans to cut the dividend payout ratio to around 40-50 percent from around 90 percent should he gain more control. “Only then will there be enough money left over to expand,” he told Monday’s Die Welt.

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Porsche SE has warned shareholders it could be forced to return “economic benefits” from a failed takeover of Volkswagen AG if former board members are convicted, the company’s quarterly report said.

SCHAEFFLER IPO-SHF.F

The German engineering group aims to keep its operating margin stable over the long term as it expects the economic environment in its key markets to remain positive.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.02 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -2.96 pct at Monday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Kirsti Knolle and Harro ten Wolde)