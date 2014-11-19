German stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

SAP

The business software maker will present at the Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference. 1300 EST LINK: www.adr.db.com/dbvic

HUGO BOSS

The fashion house is expected to cut its 2015 revenue targets as it updates on strategy at investor event in Paris.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank on Tuesday priced $1.5 billion of bonds that convert into equity, fortifying its leverage ratio.

Europe’s banking watchdogs plan to ask critical questions about the business strategies of banks and could tighten capital requirements if the answers are unsatisfactory, German regulators said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

The auto maker’s growth in China is expected to slow to around 10 percent this year from 16 percent in 2013 due to a conservative strategy that has limited its production capacity, the head of its Chinese operations said on Tuesday.

GAGFAH

The real estate company reported results and said it was on track to meet its earnings guidance through 2017.

Gagfah was expected to report third-quarter EBITDA of 92.3 million euros, FFO 47 mln euros, FFO per share 0.22 euros.

WIRECARD

The payment company reports third-quarter results

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ROCKET INTERNET - UBS starts with “neutral”, target price 51 euros

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - DZ Bank raises target price to 22.50 euros from 20.00 euros, rating “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.23 pct, S&P 500 +0.51 pct, Nasdaq +0.67 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.35 pct at 0700 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Thomas Atkins)