German stocks - Factors to watch on December 3

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The Pimco Total Return Fund posted its 19th straight month of outflows in November, totalling $9.5 billion, but withdrawals are down dramatically since former Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross’ exit.

AUTOMOTIVE

BMW indicated 0.1 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.3 percent higher

Carmakers published U.S. vehicle sales figures for November. U.S. car sales fell 2.3 percent to 31,019 vehicles at BMW, rose to 34,578 from 34,376 at Mercedes, rose 3.2 percent to 31,725 vehicles at Volkswagen and jumped 22 percent at Audi. Sales of Porsche sports cars rose to 4,699 from 3,966 vehicles in North America. ID:nS8N0SO02W]

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

China’s Shanghai Electric Power said on Wednesday it was in preliminary contact with top German utility E.ON over the possible purchase of its Italian assets.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The airline’s supervisory board is expected to discuss plans to expand low-cost operations, including a foray into low-cost long-haul.

Separately, pilots at Lufthansa said they would strike again on Thursday on long-haul and cargo flights, after a two-day stoppage on Monday and Tuesday stranded thousands of travellers.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The engineering firm has signed a contract worth 1.3 billion zlotys ($387 million) before tax to build an electricity and heating unit at a power plant for Poland’s largest refiner PKN Orlen, PKN said in a statement on Tuesday.

KUKA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The industrial robots maker said it was aiming for a full takeover of Swiss logistics group Swisslog after well over 80 percent of shares in the company were tendered in a public offer.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The steelmaker said it assumed that credit insurance would cover most of any loss it accrued from Russia’s decision to drop the South Stream gas pipeline project.

EVOTEC

Indicated 15.2 percent higher

The biotech company is in exclusive talks with French drugs company Sanofi on a collaboration that would involve working together on pre-clinical projects and a minimum commitment from Sanofi to Evotec of 250 million euros ($309.75 million).

WIRECARD, ROCKET INTERNET

Wirecard indicated 1.3 percent higher

Rocket Internet up 1.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Wirecard and Rocket Internet agreed a strategic partnership that includes banking services via Wirecard Bank.

STABILUS

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Funds advised by Triton decided to sell another 3.1 million shares in Stabilus, or about 15 percent of the company’s stock. Documents sent to investors show that the shares were being offered at 21.50-22.00 euros apiece.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The rail engineering group is due to present more details of its new strategy. It said on Tuesday it would divest its unprofitable locomotives and commuter trains division to focus on rail infrastructure.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADIDAS - Barclays cuts its recommendation on the stock to “equal weight” from “overweight”, lowers its target price to 60 euros from 65 euros.

BAYER - Morgan Stanley raises to “overweight” from “equal-weight”, lifts its target price to 135 euros from 113 euros.

FRESENIUS - UBS cuts the stock to “neutral” from “buy”, raises its target price to 44 euros from 42 euros.

METRO AG - JP Morgan cuts the stock to “underweight” from “neutral”, lowers its price target to 24 euros from 28 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November Markit Services PMI and Composite final PMI due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 52.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

