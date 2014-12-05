German stocks - Factors to watch on December 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Indicated up 0.7 pct
November car sales for luxury brand Mercedes-Benz due at 0930 GMT.
Indicated up 0.4 pct
The airline said it expected a rapid return to its normal flight schedule on Friday following a strike by pilots.
Indicated up 0.6 pct
The company keeps investing in steel operations even as it expands into higher-margin businesses such as elevator technology, broadcaster WDR reported on Thursday, citing Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger.
Indicated up 0.8 pct
The automotive supplier said on Thursday it had appointed finance chief Dieter Belle as its new chief executive effective from May 7, 2015 through to the end of 2019.
Indicated up 0.9 pct
Germany’s second largest airline reported a stable November load factor of 80 pct, while November traffic in terms of passenger kilometres was up 0.5 pct.
Indicated up 0.7 pct
Wirecard said it acquired South African peer Amara Technology for 29 million euros plus earn-out components of up to 7 million euros.
Dow Jones -0.07 pct, S&P 500 -0.12 pct, Nasdaq -0.11 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +0.19 pct at 0611 GMT.
German October industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jonathan Gould)