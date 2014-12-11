German stocks - Factors to watch on December 11

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower

A European Union law agreed late on Wednesday to make trucks safer and more aerodynamic, cutting fuel bills, emissions and improving safety, will be delayed by around five years after the industry pushed for more time to develop new vehicles.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The New York banking regulator is investigating if Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc used algorithms on their trading platforms to manipulate foreign exchange rates, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The board of Danone is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the future of its medical nutrition business, said a person familiar with the matter. Potential buyers include injectable medicine specialist Hospira and a group led by Fresenius.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The airline holds its investor day.

The group announced a change to its dividend policy late on Wednesday, saying it would pay out between 10 and 25 percent of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from next year.

RWE

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The utility’s supervisory board will decide at a meeting on Friday to extend job guarantees for workers and on a fixed dividend for the next two years, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing sources close to the board. Management recently indicated plans for a stable dividend at an investor conference.

AIRBUS

Down 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Day 2 of investor conference. Shares in Airbus suffered their worst drubbing in more than six years on Wednesday after the planemaker predicted flat profits in 2016, a year in which investors had expected it to start feeling the benefit of new and recently upgraded models.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

German company Firmenwelten AG said on Wednesday it had secured in 2013 the rights to the title Politico in Germany. The news came after Axel Springer announced plans to launch a European edition of Politico, but Springer said the launch was not at risk due to the dispute.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company’s Australian business Leighton closed a deal to design and build Sydney’s new Northern Beaches Hospital, saying revenue from the project was about A$540 million ($449.17 million).

Separately, The Australian Financial Review cited sources as saying China Communications Construction Co was poised to sign a $1 billion deal with Leighton Holdings to purchase its John Holland construction unit.

KUKA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The industrial robot maker said the final acceptance rate in its takeover offer for Swisslog was 92.2 percent. It added the offer would be finalized on Dec. 15.

BERTRANDT

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The automotive supplier reported 9.6 percent increase in 2013/14 operating profit to 89.1 million euros ($111 million), broadly in line with consensus for 88.4 million.

MVV ENERGIE

No indication available

Annual results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

NORMA - Berenberg reinitiates the stock with a “buy” rating and a 45.60 euro price target.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - HSBC cuts the stock to “neutral” from “overweight”, lowers its price target to 23 euros from 26 euros.

OSRAM - JP Morgan cuts the stock to “underweight” from “neutral”, cuts its price target to 31.50 euros from 32 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.6 pct, Nasdaq -1.7 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries were confirmed as rising 0.5 percent on the year in November and unchanged on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.2022 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.8025 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)