German stocks - Factors to watch on December 17

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The drugmaker said on Wednesday it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell veterinary products to treat horses to Sanofi’s animal health unit Merial.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
British telecoms group BT’s plan to buy UK mobile operator EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19.7 billion) should be completed by end-2015 or early 2016, said a senior executive of French group Orange which co-owns the business with Deutsche Telekom.
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
China has halted an anti-dumping investigation into European and Japanese makers of blood dialysis equipment, ending a six-month probe that had extended to the Chinese market leader, Germany’s Fresenius Medical Care.
E.ON indicated 0.7 percent lower
RWE indicated 1.3 percent lower
No indication for EnBW available
German utilities are to put around 17 billion euros ($21.2 billion) into a fund to cover long-term costs connected with the decommissioning of nuclear plants, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said, citing internal documents of the economy and environment ministry. The companies will also set aside about 19 billion euros for nuclear dismantling and temporary storage, it said.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The engineering group has obtained large orders for dairy processing.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Hochtief’s Australian unit Leighton agreed to sell 50 percent of its services business to Apollo.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company announced the completion of its merger with TUI Travel.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The sportswear maker has named pop star Rihanna as its women’s creative director, the latest move by a sportswear firm to tap into the booming market for female leisure gear.
No indication available
Permira has shelved plans to make a counter-bid for Hawesko as the German wine seller seeks to fend off an offer from 31-percent shareholder Detlev Meyer, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
No indication available
Consultancy Roland Berger will form a joint venture with Rocket Internet that will be a “super-incubator for large companies”, monthly Manager Magazin cited Berger’s new chief Charles Edouard Bouee as saying in an interview.
No indication available
The United States confirmed steep import duties on solar products from China and Taiwan on Tuesday in a decision that may inflame trade tensions between the two countries.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - Goldman Sachs starts the stock with a “neutral” rating and a price target of 25.50 euros.
MLP - JP Morgan cuts the stock to “neutral” from “overweight”, lowers its target price to 4.60 euros from 7.10 euros.
BAADER BANK - HSBC cuts the stock to “neutral” from “overweight”, lowers its target price to 2.80 euros from 2.90 euros.
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.6361 pounds) ($1 = 0.8011 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)