German stocks - Factors to watch on December 18

FRANKFURT, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Pimco posted a record total outflow of $5.8 billion from its emerging market funds in the first 11 months of 2014, according to Morningstar data released on Wednesday.
The company said it will sell its share in 50-50 joint venture ELLBA Eastern, Jurong Island, Singapore to Shell .
U.S. rival Oracle reported a 3.5 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, beating Wall Street’s expectations, as sales at its closely watched cloud services business rose 45 percent.
U.S. civil aircraft sales are expected to rise 6 percent to $79.76 billion in 2015, down from a growth rate of 8 percent in 2014, the Aerospace Industries Association said on Wednesday.
KWS SAAT - 3 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
ADIDAS - Goldman cuts to Sell from Neutral
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Barclays cuts to Equal Weight from Overweight and raises target price to 17.80 from 16.20 eur
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - Barclays cuts to Equal Weight from Overweight
Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +2 pct, Nasdaq +2.1 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei +2.3 pct at Thursday’s close.
German December Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 105.4 vs 104.7, Current Conditions seen at 110.4 vs 110.0, Expectations seen at 100.5 vs 99.7.
