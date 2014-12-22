German stocks - Factors to watch on December 22

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The sportswear firm has sold more than 3 million Germany soccer shirts in the past year, with demand boosted by the national team’s victory at the World Cup tournament in July, its chief executive told a German magazine published on Sunday.

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

China has officially approved imports of a genetically modified Bayer CropScience soybean variety after seven years of review, the company said on Friday, raising expectations that approval notices will come soon for other biotech crops.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

German engineering and services company Bilfinger SE on Monday said it had sold parts of its construction division to Switzerland-based Implenia.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Daimler finance chief Bodo Uebber said the group would increase its spending on equipment as well as in research and development next year, according to an interview in Boersen-Zeitung. He also said a rise in earnings would be a good basis on which to pay shareholders a higher dividend.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank faces a fine for making false statements in connection with the Kirch media group’s long-running bankruptcy case, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Separately, co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen told Welt am Sonntag that consolidation of the European retail banking market was overdue but would not commit on whether that could mean a sale of Postbank.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, AXEL SPRINGER

Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.3 percent higher

Axel Springer indicated 0.2 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom is in talks to sell its Internet portal T-Online and online marketer Interactive Media to publisher Axel Springer, German media reported at the weekend.

Separately, two U.S. agencies said on Friday that T-Mobile US has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the U.S. government over unauthorized charges placed on customers’ bills, a practice known as cramming, and to pay at least $90 million.

E.ON, RWE

E.On indicated 0.3 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.4 percent higher

The owners of Urenco are testing the market to gauge investor interest in the uranium enrichment company, said Uwe Beckmeyer, parliamentary state secretary in the German economy and energy ministry.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The consumer goods company is sticking with its 2014 earnings forecast despite the Russian rouble’s recent slide, Rheinische Post quoted Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted as saying in its Saturday edition.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Siemens has no plans to float its healthcare business next year following the legal separation of the unit in countries including Germany, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told the weekly publication Wirtschafts Woche.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher in early Frankfurt trading

The European Union launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization on Friday to challenge what it considers illegal U.S. subsidies for Airbus rival Boeing Co and other aerospace manufacturers in the U.S. state of Washington.

Separately, Pratt & Whitney said on Friday its engine for Airbus’ A320neo family of narrowbody airplanes has won certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

Sartorius said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Intec unit, a maker of industrial scales, to Japanese ball-bearing maker Minebea Co Ltd. It is due to hold a conference call on the deal at 1430 GMT on Monday.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The Hamburg-based operator of wind and solar parks plans to invest hundreds of millions of euros next year after gaining insurer Gothaer as a partner, its chief executive told a Euro am Sonntag.

CAT OIL

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

CAT oil’s management and supervisory boards recommended that the Austrian fracking specialist’s shareholders accept a takeover offer by oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols.

HORNBACH-BAUMARKT, HORNBACH HOLDING

Hornbach-Baumarkt indicated 1.0 percent higher

Hornbach Holding indicated 1.5 percent higher

Q3 results due. Hornbach Holding’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are seen up 2 percent at 35.9 million euros. Poll:

STABILUS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company said it secured a 320-million-euro loan contract which it will use to refinance a high-yield bond.

ASIAN BAMBOO

Indicated 4.2 percent higher

The company said DEG demanded immediate repayment of a $16.1 million loan but said it had sufficient funds to pay.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei closed up 0.1 pct higher.

OPEL

Opel’s chief executive warned senior managers at the European arm of General Motors that they needed to step up their game to reach a target of returning to profit by 2016, according to German daily paper Bild.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November import prices fell 0.8 percent m/m, worse than an expected 0.5-percent drop. Year on year prices dropped 2.1 perscent versus -1.8 percent expected.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)