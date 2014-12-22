German stocks - Factors to watch on December 22

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The sportswear firm has sold more than 3 million Germany soccer shirts in the past year, with demand boosted by the national team’s victory at the World Cup tournament in July, its chief executive told a German magazine published on Sunday.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
China has officially approved imports of a genetically modified Bayer CropScience soybean variety after seven years of review, the company said on Friday, raising expectations that approval notices will come soon for other biotech crops.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
German engineering and services company Bilfinger SE on Monday said it had sold parts of its construction division to Switzerland-based Implenia.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Daimler finance chief Bodo Uebber said the group would increase its spending on equipment as well as in research and development next year, according to an interview in Boersen-Zeitung. He also said a rise in earnings would be a good basis on which to pay shareholders a higher dividend.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank faces a fine for making false statements in connection with the Kirch media group’s long-running bankruptcy case, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Separately, co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen told Welt am Sonntag that consolidation of the European retail banking market was overdue but would not commit on whether that could mean a sale of Postbank.
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.3 percent higher
Axel Springer indicated 0.2 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom is in talks to sell its Internet portal T-Online and online marketer Interactive Media to publisher Axel Springer, German media reported at the weekend.
Separately, two U.S. agencies said on Friday that T-Mobile US has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the U.S. government over unauthorized charges placed on customers’ bills, a practice known as cramming, and to pay at least $90 million.
E.On indicated 0.3 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.4 percent higher
The owners of Urenco are testing the market to gauge investor interest in the uranium enrichment company, said Uwe Beckmeyer, parliamentary state secretary in the German economy and energy ministry.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The consumer goods company is sticking with its 2014 earnings forecast despite the Russian rouble’s recent slide, Rheinische Post quoted Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted as saying in its Saturday edition.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Siemens has no plans to float its healthcare business next year following the legal separation of the unit in countries including Germany, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told the weekly publication Wirtschafts Woche.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher in early Frankfurt trading
The European Union launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization on Friday to challenge what it considers illegal U.S. subsidies for Airbus rival Boeing Co and other aerospace manufacturers in the U.S. state of Washington.
Separately, Pratt & Whitney said on Friday its engine for Airbus’ A320neo family of narrowbody airplanes has won certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
Sartorius said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Intec unit, a maker of industrial scales, to Japanese ball-bearing maker Minebea Co Ltd. It is due to hold a conference call on the deal at 1430 GMT on Monday.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The Hamburg-based operator of wind and solar parks plans to invest hundreds of millions of euros next year after gaining insurer Gothaer as a partner, its chief executive told a Euro am Sonntag.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
CAT oil’s management and supervisory boards recommended that the Austrian fracking specialist’s shareholders accept a takeover offer by oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols.
Hornbach-Baumarkt indicated 1.0 percent higher
Hornbach Holding indicated 1.5 percent higher
Q3 results due. Hornbach Holding’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are seen up 2 percent at 35.9 million euros. Poll:
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company said it secured a 320-million-euro loan contract which it will use to refinance a high-yield bond.
Indicated 4.2 percent higher
The company said DEG demanded immediate repayment of a $16.1 million loan but said it had sufficient funds to pay.
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday’s close.
Nikkei closed up 0.1 pct higher.
Opel’s chief executive warned senior managers at the European arm of General Motors that they needed to step up their game to reach a target of returning to profit by 2016, according to German daily paper Bild.
German November import prices fell 0.8 percent m/m, worse than an expected 0.5-percent drop. Year on year prices dropped 2.1 perscent versus -1.8 percent expected.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)