German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 2

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The performance of the Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund, trailed most of its peers in 2014 after a turbulent year at fund manager Pimco, preliminary data from Morningstar showed.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany’s second-largest lender still aims for a return on equity (ROE) of more than 10 percent in its core business by 2016, its chief executive told a German paper.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

China’s top two trainmakers said on Tuesday that they will merge, creating a $26 billion company able to compete with the likes of Germany’s Siemens and Canada’s Bombardier for global rail deals.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The carmaker on Tuesday said its main factory in Wolfsburg made more than 836,000 cars in 2014, an increase of around 29,000 vehicles compared with the year-earlier period.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The German steelmaker’s Europipe joint venture has been told to halt production of tubes for the scrapped South Stream pipeline project until further notice, with the suspension to hit its earnings, it said on Tuesday.

TAKKT

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Takkt subsidiary Takkt America Holding is selling its interests in Plant Equipment Group to Global Industrial Holdings for $25 million in cash, a move that will boost Takkt’s earnings by a low single digit million euro amount, the company said on Friday.

CANCOM

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The IT company said on Tuesday majority-owned subsidiary Pironet planned to sell its Imperia unit in the near future. Cancom said adjusting its 2014 figures to reflect the sale would result in an improvement of 0.02 eur in its earnings per share from continuing operations.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.89 pct, S&P 500 -1.03 pct, Nasdaq -0.87 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -1.6 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final manufacturing PMI for Dec due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 51.2.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Christoph Steitz and Jonathan Gould)