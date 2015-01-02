German stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 2

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The performance of the Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s largest bond fund, trailed most of its peers in 2014 after a turbulent year at fund manager Pimco, preliminary data from Morningstar showed.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany’s second-largest lender still aims for a return on equity (ROE) of more than 10 percent in its core business by 2016, its chief executive told a German paper.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
China’s top two trainmakers said on Tuesday that they will merge, creating a $26 billion company able to compete with the likes of Germany’s Siemens and Canada’s Bombardier for global rail deals.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The carmaker on Tuesday said its main factory in Wolfsburg made more than 836,000 cars in 2014, an increase of around 29,000 vehicles compared with the year-earlier period.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The German steelmaker’s Europipe joint venture has been told to halt production of tubes for the scrapped South Stream pipeline project until further notice, with the suspension to hit its earnings, it said on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Takkt subsidiary Takkt America Holding is selling its interests in Plant Equipment Group to Global Industrial Holdings for $25 million in cash, a move that will boost Takkt’s earnings by a low single digit million euro amount, the company said on Friday.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The IT company said on Tuesday majority-owned subsidiary Pironet planned to sell its Imperia unit in the near future. Cancom said adjusting its 2014 figures to reflect the sale would result in an improvement of 0.02 eur in its earnings per share from continuing operations.
Dow Jones -0.89 pct, S&P 500 -1.03 pct, Nasdaq -0.87 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -1.6 pct at Tuesday’s close.
German final manufacturing PMI for Dec due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 51.2.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Christoph Steitz and Jonathan Gould)