German stocks - Factors to watch on January 6
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
January 6, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BMW

The carmaker reported North America sales up 9.5 percent in December. BMW’s subsidiary Rolls-Royce sold 4,063 cars in 2014, thanks to robust demand in the United States.

DAIMLER

The carmaker’s Mercedes-Benz unit reported U.S. sales up 3 pct in December. Daimler also unveiled a self-driving concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones - 1.86 pct pct, S&P 500 -1.83 pct pct, Nasdaq -1.57 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei trading 3.02 pct lower at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Markit Services PMI for December due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 51.4 m/m, unchanged from the prevoius month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

