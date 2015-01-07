German stocks - Factors to watch on January 7

FRANKFURT, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Budget airline Ryanair wants to challenge Germany’s Lufthansa in its home market, its chief executive was quoted as saying, as he predicted the domestic airline would fail in its bid to build a low cost business.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company releases its review of global economic and insurance industry losses for 2014.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The carmaker’s ultra-luxury brand Bentley will publish deliveries and results for 2014.
No indication available in Frankfurt
Airbus beat U.S. rival Boeing in aircraft orders in 2014, maintaining a lead in new business despite lagging in deliveries, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The company said it extended a long-term partnership with Padlock Therapeutics.
Indicated 4.5 percent higher
The company said it won orders worth about 40 million euros ($47 million).
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The company said traffic in terms of passenger kilometres rose 3.3 percent in December to 3.144 million.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
QIAGEN - Barclays raises to “overweight” from “equal weight”
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.01 pct at Wednesday’s close.
German retail sales rose 1.0 percent in November m/m. Reuters poll was for sales to be unchanged.
Unemployment figures for December also due at 0855 GMT. Unemployment rate seen at 6.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month.
Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Emma Thomasson