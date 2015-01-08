German stocks - Factors to watch on January 8

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 1.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0700 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BALDA AG

The company said its supervisory board relieved directors of two divisions of their duties with immediate effect.

BMW, DAIMLER

Daimler CEO Zetsche aims to overtake BMW as the world’s biggest luxury carmaker by 2020, according to an interview in the Wall Street Journal.

China will allow selected auto dealers registered in Shanghai’s free trade zone to import and sell cars without the consent of foreign carmakers, according to an official notice published late on Wednesday.

QIAGEN

The genetic testing company announced the launch of a new-generation product to detect tuberculosis infections.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SAP - Evercore ISI raises to buy from hold

KRONES - Berenberg raises terget to 72 euros from 68 euros, rating hold

ADIDAS - HSBC cuts target to 61 euros from 63 euros, rating neutral

PUMA - HSBC cuts target to 185 euros from 210 euros, rating neutral

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - Credit Suisse raises target to 29 euros from 25 euros, rating neutral

Dow Jones +1.23 pct, S&P 500 +1.16 pct, Nasdaq +1.26 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei up 1.7 pct at 0610 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial orders fell by 2.4 percent on the month in November, a much steeper drop than the 0.7 percent fall forecast in a Reuters poll, in a reminder that Germany’s recovery from near recession in the middle of 2014 remains fragile.

