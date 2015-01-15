German stocks - Factors to watch on January 15

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world’s largest bond funds, ended December with an increase in U.S. government-related holdings and nearly dumped all its holdings of developed countries’ foreign currencies-denominated government bonds.
Indicated 1 percent higher
The maker of Nivea skin cream reported an expected rise in 2014 sales on Thursday and confirmed its full-year profit target.
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
An arbitration panel has denied U.S. brokerage firm Oppenheimer & Co’s OPY.N attempt to collect more than $30 million from Deutsche Bank AG related to the sale of auction-rate securities that the bank created.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The number of passengers at Frankfurt airport fell 2 percent year-on-year in December, airport operator Fraport said.
No indication available
Kion said two board members would leave the company, allowing it to speed up executive decision making, as the forklift truck maker heads towards a record result for 2014.
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The biotech company said it reached several small milestones in its TargetAD collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals in 2014.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
HANNOVER RE - HSBC cuts the stock to “neutral” from “overweight”, raises its target price to 78 euros from 76 euros. Separately, RBC lowers the stock to “underperform” from “sector perform”.
SAP - Oppenheimer raises the stock to “outperform”
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Thursday’s close.
German full year GDP due at 0900 GMT. Seen +1.5 pct.
German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim is considering the sale of its U.S. generics unit Roxane Labs for as much as 2 billion euros, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8512 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)