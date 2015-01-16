German stocks - Factors to watch on January 16

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW indicated 0.7 percent lower
Daimler indicated 1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent lower
European Union passenger car registrations rose 5.7 percent in 2014, thanks to rising demand for brands like Dacia, Skoda and Nissan, helping the market return to growth after six consecutive years of declining sales.
Separately, Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn said uncertainty stemming from geopolitical risks was now greater than ever before, making forward business planning almost impossible. He was speaking at a New Year’s reception near Freiburg, Germany.
Also, Daimler plans to invest about 2.8 billion euros ($3.26 billion) in its German truck plants through 2020, Boersen-Zeitung reported. Headcount will meanwhile decline slightly at the plants, it said.
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Deutsche Bank has decided to pull out of the U.S. and euro commercial paper market, citing a lack of economic return, according to an internal memo seen by Thomson Reuters’ IFR.
Separately, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco said on Thursday it reached a settlement worth $459 million with certain banks, including Deutsche Bank, it sued after buying subprime mortgage-backed securities that soured following the housing bust.
Lufthansa indicated 1.4 percent lower
No indication for Air Berlin available
Security staff at Stuttgart airport went on strike on Friday morning, labour union Verdi said.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company’s Australian business Leighton won a contract for work on the Shatin to Central Link in Hong Kong. Total revenue of the project is A$929 million ($764.6 million), of which Leighton has a 51 percent share.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The company’s free float declines to 30.54 percent from 47.97 percent following a capital increase, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said late on Thursday. The change will take effect on Jan. 20.
No indication available
The property company said it increased a corporate bond issued last April by 30 million euros to 130 million euros.
Down 62 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The insolvent bicycle maker said its shares would probably be delisted from trading on July 29.
ANALYTS’ VIEWS
LUFTHANSA - Credit Suisse cuts the stock to “underperform”
MTU AERO ENGINES - Goldman Sachs removes the stock from its Conviction Buy List, maintains a “buy” rating. It also raises its price target to 96 euros from 90 euros.
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Friday’s close.
German consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries were confirmed as rising by 0.1 percent on the year and also on the month in December, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
($1 = 0.8600 euros) ($1 = 1.2151 Australian dollars)