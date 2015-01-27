German stocks - Factors to watch on January 27

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Europe showed a willingness on Monday to give Athens more time to pay its debts, but said it would not yield to a new Greek government’s demands for debt forgiveness, warning that the country’s economic problems had not disappeared.
Indicated 3 percent lower
Q1 net profit came to 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion), compared with consensus for 1.27 billion. Siemens reiterated its full-year guidance. The engineering group also holds its annual shareholder meeting.
Late on Monday, Siemens announced a major reshuffle of its management board, appointing a new team to run its healthcare business and saying the chief of its struggling power and gas unit would leave this week.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company’s finance chief Burkhard Lohr said analyst estimates for a 20 percent boost to earnings from the weak euro are too bullish, according to Handelsblatt newspaper.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Shareholder Cevian believes that “much potential can be lifted (at ThyssenKrupp) with the right decisions”, Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Cevian’s Germany chief Jens Tischendorf as saying.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Volkswagen has promised to continue to set sensible sales targets for its car dealers in China to ensure a financially healthy distribution network in a slowing market.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The scents and flavourings group reached its 2014 targets, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said, citing CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Japanese DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd’s stake in the German DMG Mori Seiki has risen above 25 percent to 26.50 percent. The Japanese firm has made a takeover offer for Germany’s DMG.
No indication available
Gagfah’s shares are to be replaced on the MDAX index by the tendered share class of Gagfah due to the tender offer by Deutsche Annington, effective Jan. 29, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The lab equipment maker posted 2014 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 15.1 percent at 186.8 million euros. Poll:
Indicated 6.3 percent lower
Germany’s biggest solar company raised the number of jobs it plans to cut to about 1,600, or roughly one-third of its workforce, and said it would probably not return to profit this year as European demand slides further.
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The online bank posted a 2014 pre-tax profit of 82.6 million euros and proposed a dividend of 0.40 euro per share.
SIEMENS - 3.3 eur/shr gross dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
BMW - Goldman Sachs cuts to Sell from Neutral and raises price target to 92 from 91 euros
DAIMLER - Goldman Sachs removes from conviction buy list
DAIMLER - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to Neutral from Outperform and raises price target by 8 pct to 86 euros
ALLIANZ - JP Morgan cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”
K+S - UBS raises to “neutral” from “sell”, raises its price target to 28 euros from 22 euros.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - HSBC raises to “overweight” from “neutral”, raises its price target to 46.7 euros from 40 euros.
Dow Jones +0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.26 pct, Nasdaq +0.29 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei +1.7 pct at Tuesday’s close.
No economic data scheduled.
