German stocks - Factors to watch on January 29

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LABOUR STRIKE

Thousands of industrial workers across Germany went on strike early on Thursday after powerful labour union IG Metall failed to reach an agreement with employers on pay increases earlier this week. Further strikes are to follow.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 3 percent higher

Deutsche Bank posted a surprise pre-tax profit of 253 million euros ($285.4 million) in the last quarter of 2014, helped by an unexpected drop in litigation costs and an upswing in trading revenues at its investment bank.

Separately, a U.S. federal judge on Wednesday said U.S. investors may pursue a nationwide antitrust lawsuit accusing 12 major banks, including Deutsche Bank, of rigging prices in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

INFINEON

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The auto and industrial chipmaker on Thursday raised its full-year revenues and profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

ThyssenKrupp is in talks to sell its stainless steel maker VDM, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing no sources. It said Aperam had good chances of winning the bid, but financial investors were also interested.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The publisher said it was lead investor in a $25 million investment round of U.S. business news site Business Insider.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, GAGFAH

No indication for Deutsche Annington available

Gagfah indicated 0.8 percent lower

Germany’s biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington said on Wednesday the federal cartel office had approved its takeover of rival Gagfah.

EVONIK

No indication available

Evonik said it was investing in Finnish nanophotonics company Nanocomp Oy as part of its venture capital activities.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Gerry Weber reported a 2.9 percent rise in full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 108.9 million euros, falling a tad short of consensus for 111 million euros.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The specialty chemicals maker said its core profit rose by 14 percent in the fourth quarter, helped by a recovery in prices and demand for polysilicon, a key material it supplies to the solar industry.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The maker of lenses and optical sensors reported said its full-year EBIT came to “more than 51 million euros” compared with consensus for 49.8 million.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The genetic test maker said its quarterly adjusted net income slid 24 percent as U.S. sales of its human papillomavirus (HPV) test declined and the dollar strengthened.

MLP

Indicated unchanged

The financial adviser reported on Wednesday preliminary 2014 EBIT of 39 million euros, missing a target for a minimum of 50 million, and said it expected market conditions to remain challenging in 2015.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The carbon specialist said it expects a net loss of around 250 million euros for 2014, compared with 317 million in 2013, after taking further restructuring charges and impairment charges.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The online pet supply retailer reported a rise in full-year sales to 571 million euros, above the median estimate of 556 million in a Reuters poll.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

E.ON - Berenberg raises to “hold” from “sell”, raises its price target to 13.50 euros from 13.40 euros

GEA GROUP - HSBC cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”

HUGO BOSS - Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”, raises its price target to 125 euros from 106 euros

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - HSBC cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”, raises price target to 43 euros from 41 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German unemployment figures for January due at 0855 GMT. Unemployment rate seen at 6.5 percent, unchanged from previous month.

Seasonally adjusted ILO employment was up 22,000 in December.

German January preliminary consumer price index (CPI) and harmonised consumer price index (HCPI) due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen -0.8 pct m/m, -0.1 pct y/y. HCPI seen -1.0 pct m/m, -0.2 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)