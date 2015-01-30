German stocks - Factors to watch on January 30

FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

German regulator BaFin is reviewing whether Germany’s largest lender should have pre-released fourth quarter results, because profits deviated significantly from analyst estimates, Handelsblatt said, citing the regulator.

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company has filed a complaint with Germany’s Constitutional Court, rejecting a 2014 law that banned transporting re-processed nuclear waste to a central storage site at Gorleben and stipulating it be stored at sites near nuclear reactors instead, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing company sources.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

The final price guidance for the placement of Aareal Bank shares by major shareholder Aareal Holding Verwaltungsgesellschaft is seen at 31.50 euros ($36) apiece, a person familiar with the process said on Friday.

AIRBUS

No indication

Airbus Group will have to pay penalties to European governments for the latest delays and technical problems with its A400M military transporter, its chief executive said on Thursday.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

Germany’s largest solar company expects an operating loss of up to 60 million euros this year, the third consecutive annual loss as the group grapples with an industry-wide supply glut.

DEUTSCHE OFFICE

Trading 3.1 percent higher in Frankfurt

The group posted 2014 funds from operations (FFO) of approximately 47 million euros ($53 million) on revenue of 108 million euros on Thursday.

HAWESKO

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Shareholder Detlev Meyer’s takeover offer for the wine seller ends.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

THYSSENKRUPP - 0.11 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.31 pct, S&P 500 +0.95 pct, Nasdaq +0.98 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.39 pct at Friday’s close.

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

FY results due.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales posted their biggest yearly increase in 2.5 years in December, climbing by 4.0 percent, Germany’s Federal Statistics office said on Friday.

($1 = 0.8843 euros)