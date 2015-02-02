German stocks - Factors to watch on February 2

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

BMW and automotive supplier Bosch said they would join Deutsche Bahn in two claims for about 2.1 billion euros ($2.37 billion) in damages from air freight carriers that were involved in a cartel.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The car maker is expected to pay a record dividend, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated unchanged

Air Berlin indicated unchanged

Members of cabin crew union UFO have voted in favour of a proposal to use strikes in labour disputes with airlines.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German carmaker plans a sweeping restructuring of its production process to replace humans with robots to cut costs, Welt am Sonntag quoted the company’s human resources chief Horst Neumann as saying.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

T-Mobile US has bid $1.8 billion in the U.S. sale of airwaves for mobile data, results of the Federal Communications Commission’s largest ever auction showed.

METRO

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Rouble weakness could cost Metro about 200 million euros in operating profit if the Russian currency keeps trading at about 80 per euro, Chief Executive Olaf Koch told WirtschaftsWoche.

DMG MORI SEIKI AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

U.S. hedge fund Elliott has obtained the right to take a 5.55 percent stake in the machine-tool maker, DMG said on Friday.

RTL GROUP

No indication available

The media group’s co-chief executive Anke Schaeferkort told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung she was confident about developments in the German a market for this year.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The German IT services leasing provider’s finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung that developments clearly point to a higher dividend based on its policy to distribute 20-30 percent of profit to shareholders.

RATIONAL

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The German supplier of commercial kitchens has seen a drop in its Russian business, which mainly was compensated by growth in its European business, Chief Executive Peter Stadelmann told newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

ZALANDO

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German e-commerce company’s management board member Rubin Ritter reiterated in daily Handelsblatt that he expects to have ended 2014 with a slight profit. He added that a margin increase was not likely in the next coming years as Zalando will continue to invest in order to reach annual growth of 20-25 percent.

NEMETSCHEK GROUP

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The software company said 2014 revenue was up 17.5 percent at 218.5 million euros after its best fourth quarter ever.

TELE COLUMBUS AG

No indication available

The cable company said on Friday it fully exercised the greenshoe option as part of a capital increase.

EX-DIVIDEND

THYSSENKRUPP - dividend 0.11 euros/shr

($1 = 0.8843 euros)