German stocks - Factors to watch on February 2

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
BMW and automotive supplier Bosch said they would join Deutsche Bahn in two claims for about 2.1 billion euros ($2.37 billion) in damages from air freight carriers that were involved in a cartel.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The car maker is expected to pay a record dividend, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.
Lufthansa indicated unchanged
Air Berlin indicated unchanged
Members of cabin crew union UFO have voted in favour of a proposal to use strikes in labour disputes with airlines.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German carmaker plans a sweeping restructuring of its production process to replace humans with robots to cut costs, Welt am Sonntag quoted the company’s human resources chief Horst Neumann as saying.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
T-Mobile US has bid $1.8 billion in the U.S. sale of airwaves for mobile data, results of the Federal Communications Commission’s largest ever auction showed.
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Rouble weakness could cost Metro about 200 million euros in operating profit if the Russian currency keeps trading at about 80 per euro, Chief Executive Olaf Koch told WirtschaftsWoche.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
U.S. hedge fund Elliott has obtained the right to take a 5.55 percent stake in the machine-tool maker, DMG said on Friday.
No indication available
The media group’s co-chief executive Anke Schaeferkort told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung she was confident about developments in the German a market for this year.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The German IT services leasing provider’s finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung that developments clearly point to a higher dividend based on its policy to distribute 20-30 percent of profit to shareholders.
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The German supplier of commercial kitchens has seen a drop in its Russian business, which mainly was compensated by growth in its European business, Chief Executive Peter Stadelmann told newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German e-commerce company’s management board member Rubin Ritter reiterated in daily Handelsblatt that he expects to have ended 2014 with a slight profit. He added that a margin increase was not likely in the next coming years as Zalando will continue to invest in order to reach annual growth of 20-25 percent.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The software company said 2014 revenue was up 17.5 percent at 218.5 million euros after its best fourth quarter ever.
No indication available
The cable company said on Friday it fully exercised the greenshoe option as part of a capital increase.
THYSSENKRUPP - dividend 0.11 euros/shr
Dow Jones -1.45 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at Friday’s close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Monday’s close.
German January Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 51.0.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Andreas Cremer.)