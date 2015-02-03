German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 3

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated up 4 percent
Tom Tailor said it generated a positive net income for the first time since its acquisition of Bonita in 2012.
Indicated down 0.3 percent
SAP will present a new cloud product package based on its Hana technology in New York at 1500 GMT, followed by a capital markets day starting at 1800 GMT.
Volkswagen indicated up 0.1 percent
Daimler indicated unchanged
BMW indicated up 0.2 percent
Automobile sales in Brazil fell nearly 19 percent in January from a year earlier, dealership association Fenabrave said late on Monday, adding to concerns of unused capacity and more layoffs at the country’s car factories.
January vehicle sales figures for Germany and the USA are due on Tuesday.
Indicated up 0.4 percent up
Average daily derivatives trading volumes at the Eurex Group rose to 8.9 million contracts in January from 8.5 million in the year-earlier month. The total monthly volume at Eurex Exchange rose 15 percent year-on-year in January, Deutsche Boerse said.
The European Court of Justice’s advocate general is due to give his opinion on Germany’s nuclear fuel tax. The non-binding opinion is typically a strong indicator of the court’s decision. German utilities have so far paid about 4.6 billions euros in nuclear fuel tax.
No indication available
Solarworld expects a rise in sales and a positive operating profit this year, Chief Executive Frank Asbeck told Handelsblatt.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
BASF - Berenberg cuts to “sell” from “hold”
FUCHS PETROLAB - Berenberg cuts to “sell” from “hold”
SYMRISE - Berenberg cuts to “hold” from “buy”
BIOTEST - HSBC cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”
Dow Jones up 1.1 pct, S&P 500 up 1.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei closed down 1.3 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
