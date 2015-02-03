German stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 3

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

TOM TAILOR

Indicated up 4 percent

Tom Tailor said it generated a positive net income for the first time since its acquisition of Bonita in 2012.

SAP

Indicated down 0.3 percent

SAP will present a new cloud product package based on its Hana technology in New York at 1500 GMT, followed by a capital markets day starting at 1800 GMT.

CARMAKERS

Volkswagen indicated up 0.1 percent

Daimler indicated unchanged

BMW indicated up 0.2 percent

Automobile sales in Brazil fell nearly 19 percent in January from a year earlier, dealership association Fenabrave said late on Monday, adding to concerns of unused capacity and more layoffs at the country’s car factories.

January vehicle sales figures for Germany and the USA are due on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated up 0.4 percent up

Average daily derivatives trading volumes at the Eurex Group rose to 8.9 million contracts in January from 8.5 million in the year-earlier month. The total monthly volume at Eurex Exchange rose 15 percent year-on-year in January, Deutsche Boerse said.

UTILITIES

The European Court of Justice’s advocate general is due to give his opinion on Germany’s nuclear fuel tax. The non-binding opinion is typically a strong indicator of the court’s decision. German utilities have so far paid about 4.6 billions euros in nuclear fuel tax.

SOLARWORLD

No indication available

Solarworld expects a rise in sales and a positive operating profit this year, Chief Executive Frank Asbeck told Handelsblatt.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BASF - Berenberg cuts to “sell” from “hold”

FUCHS PETROLAB - Berenberg cuts to “sell” from “hold”

SYMRISE - Berenberg cuts to “hold” from “buy”

BIOTEST - HSBC cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 1.1 pct, S&P 500 up 1.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.9 pct at Monday’s close.

Nikkei closed down 1.3 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Georgina Prodhan)