German stocks - Factors to watch on January 6

Germany's DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 0.1 percent on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0740 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated flat

Morningstar said estimated the net outflow for the Pimco Total Return fund for January was $12.5 billion, or 9 percent of December-ending assets of $143.4 billion.

BILFINGER

Indicated down 0.7 percent

The struggling German construction and services group has picked Per Utnegaard to become chief executive of the group, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sector sources.

FERRATUM

No indication available

The mobile consumer loans firm’s shares are expected to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The offer price is set at 17 euros a share.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

Ecommerce investor and operating company Rocket Internet paid 496 million euros to acquire a 30 percent stake in Delivery Hero, a food takeaway rival of Rocket’s own Foodpanda delivery service.

Rocket Internet invests 100 million euros in HelloFresh, giving it a majority stake.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated up 0.5 percent

January load factor 78.3 percent, down 0.9 percentage points.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

AAREAL BANK - HSBC raises price target to 40 euros from 39 euros, rating ‘overweight’

MUNICH RE - S&P Capital IQ raises price target to 190 euros from 170 euros, cuts rating to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’

HEIDELBERGER DRUCK AG - S&P Capital cuts to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’, price target 2.15 euros

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - S&P Capital raises price target to 18 euros from 14 euros, rating ‘buy’

OSRAM LICHT AG - Canaccord Genuity raises price target to 40 euros from 30 euros, rating ‘hold’

OSRAM LICHT AG - Commerzbank raises price target to 50 euros from 48 euros

RATIONAL AG - HSBC raises price target to 320 euros from 258 euros, rating ‘neutral’

THYSSENKRUPP AG - UBS adds stock to European metals and mining ‘least preferred’ list

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - HSBC raises price target to 78 euros from 72 euros, rating ‘overweight’

SALZGITTER - DZ Bank cuts price target to 21 euros from 24 euros

DAIMLER AG - S&P Capital IQ raises target price to 92 euros from 77 euros, rating ‘buy’

FRESENIUS SE - Jefferies cuts to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’, cuts price target to 44 euros

GEA - Jefferies raises price target to 48 euros from 42 euros, rating ‘buy’

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - Berenberg raises price target to 15.50 euros from 14.50 euros, rating ‘buy’

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 1.20 pct, S&P 500 1.03 pct, Nasdaq 1.03 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei up 0.82 pct at 0614 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December industrial output +0.1 pct month/month versus revised +0.1 pct month/month in November, compared to Reuters December forecast for + 0.4 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

