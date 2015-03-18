German stocks - Factors to watch on March 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
China’s Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd, a sports shoe maker that supplies both Nike and Adidas, said on Wednesday thousands of workers at a factory in the south of the country have gone on strike following changes to production processes.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The carmaker published key figures on March 12, showing profitability at its car division fell to its lowest in nearly five years in the quarter.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Subsidiary Sal. Oppenheim posted a 2014 loss due to restructuring and legacy legal issues, the unit’s Chief Executive Wolfgang Leoni told Boersen-Zeitung.
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Pilots at Lufthansa called a fresh strike for Thursday, this time on long-haul and cargo flights, just hours ahead of 24 hour strike on short and medium-haul flights on Wednesday.
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
VW’s commercial vehicles business is due to hold its annual press conference.
Separately, the carmaker is starting to introduce its non-flammable CO2 coolant in the VW Phaeton and the Audi A8, Frankfurter Rundschau reported.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The engineering firm reported key figures last month and said it would pay a bigger dividend than expected.
Indicated 2.4 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The world’s largest chemicals distributor posted a 4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by growth in its main markets of Europe and North America.
Indicated unchanged
Deutsche Wohnen launched its 11.50 euro per share bid for Austrian target Conwert on Wednesday and ruled out sweetening the price despite criticism from some Conwert shareholders.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Switzerland’s Swisslog, which has been taken over by Kuka, said it plans a cash compensation for remaining shareholders and a delisting of its shares from the stock exchange.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The broadcaster is planning to increase its stake in online perfumery Flaconi to 100 percent from 47 percent, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The company already published key figures on Feb. 4.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The company already published key figures on Feb. 5.
Indicated 0.7 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The company said it expected its annual funds from operations to grow to 48-50 million euros this year.
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The carbon specialist stepped up cost cutting efforts again to grapple with a difficult market for graphite electrodes used for scrap metal recycling, as it reported detailed 2014 financial results.
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The clothing retailer said it aimed to moderately increase group sales and keep its recurring EBITDA margin flat this year.
It also said on Tuesday it would be reducing the number of board members to three and is putting in place a new organisational structure.
BB BIOTECH - 11.60 Sfr/shr dividend proposed
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
INDUS HOLDING - HSBC starts the stock with “overweight” and a price target of 54 euros.
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct at Wednesday’s close.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)