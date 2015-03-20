German stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0728 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras assured European Union creditors at late-night crisis talks in Brussels that his leftist-led coalition would present soon a full set of economic reforms in order to unlock cash to stave off bankruptcy.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday that economic sanctions imposed on Russia will stay in place until a Ukraine peace deal is fully implemented, effectively extending them to the end of the year if need be.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Pilots at Lufthansa are on strike a third straight day and announced late on Thursday that they will continue their walkout for a fourth day on Saturday, hitting long-haul flights.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Extraordinary shareholder meeting on Vodafone takeover.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Full Q4 results due. The company already published preliminary results on Feb. 26.

Separately, the company said late on Thursday it named Andre Driesen as its new finance chief from April 1.

EVOTEC

Indicated 9.3 percent higher

The biotech company announced a 250-million-euro alliance with Sanofi to cooperate on mostly oncology-related projects.

NORDEX

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The group said it had won orders for another 26 N131/3000 wind turbines, with a total capacity of 78 MW, in the first quarter.

TAKKT

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Annual press conference. The company published preliminary financial results on Feb. 19.

EX-DIVIDEND

AURUBIS - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

EVONIK - JP Morgan raises the stock to “overweight” from “neutral”, lifts its price target to 38 euros from 27 euros.

LEONI - Macquarie raises the stock to “outperform”.

PUMA - Berenberg raises the stock to “hold” from “sell”, lifts its target price to 173 euros from 140 euros.

HELLA - Macquarie starts the stock with “outperform” and a 57 euro price target.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.65 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February producer prices +0.1 pct m/m, -2.1 pct y/y. Had been seen +0.2 pct m/m, -1.9 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)