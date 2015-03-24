German stocks - Factors to watch on March 24

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged
Commerzbank indicated up 0.2 pct
The head of German financial watchdog BaFin has called for the financial industry and particularly the country’s savings banks to step up cost cuts in the low interest rate environment, Handelsblatt reported.
Indicated down 0.1 pct
A court in Essen, Germany is expected to rule on whether it will allow a claim for damages to proceed that Russia’s Sintez filed against RWE for its decision in 2008 to drop plans to buy Russian power generator TGK-2 jointly with Sintez.
Indicated down 1.5 pct
The lubricants maker publishes full 2014 results.
Indicated down 1.9 pct
Posts 2014 net loss of 7.0 million euros ($7.66 million), mainly due to impairment of DiaPep277.
Indicated down 4.1 pct
Halves dividend as 2014 results slump.
Indicated down 0.4 pct
To propose 0.70 euros/share dividend, says expects 2015 sales of 81-84 million euros.
Indicated up 0.1 pct
Full 2014 results and press conference due. The biotech firm published preliminary figures on Feb. 13.
Indicated up 0.3 pct
Hornbach Holding 2014/2015 sales rise 6.0 percent to 3.57 billion euros.
Indicated unchanged
Posts 2014 results.
No indication available
Posts 2014 results.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - 2 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
LANXESS AG - Citigroup raises trget to 60 euros from 45 euros, rating ‘buy’
E.ON - HSBC raises target price to 15 euros from 14 euros, rating ‘hold’
K+S - Berenberg Bank raises target price to 21 euros from 20 euros, rating ‘sell’
Dow Jones down 0.6 pct, S&P 500 down 0.17 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct at Monday’s close.
Nikkei down 0.2 pct at Tuesday’s close.
German March Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.5 points, services PMI at 55.0 points.
