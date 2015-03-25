German stocks - Factors to watch on March 25

FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

One of the black boxes from the Germanwings plane that crashed in the Alps on Tuesday, killing 150 people, has been found and would be examined immediately, France’s Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

Separately, Germanwings said it would cancel further flights on Wednesday as some crew members refused to fly following the crash.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Australia has invited Germany, France and Japan to pitch for a contract to build its new submarine fleet, kicking off a contentious A$50 billion ($39.4 billion) project which has become a political football at home.

AIRBUS

Down 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Airbus Group said it is selling a further 15 percent stake in business and fighter jet maker Dassault Aviation as it continues to unwind its 16-year-old link to its defence market rival.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The offer period of the takeover bid by Japan’s DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd ends. It aims to take over at least 40 percent of the group.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated unchanged

Austrian property company Conwert rejected Deutsche Wohnen’s 1.2 billion euro ($1.31 billion) bid for the company, saying the offer did not adequately reflect its business outlook for 2015 and 2016 or Conwert’s refinancing potential.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Annual results due. The group already published preliminary results, posting 2014 EBIT of 193 million euros.

KUKA

Indicated 5 percent lower

Annual report due. The industrial robot maker already published preliminary results, posting fourth-quarter EBIT of 44 million euros.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The real estate company said a further “dynamic” dividend development could be expected after it raised its payout to shareholders to 1.96 euros per share for 2014.

NORMA GROUP

No indication available

The automotive supplier said it aimed to post an EBITA margin of more than 17 percent in 2015 again, along with organic sales growth of between 4 and 7 percent.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The German government is considering demanding penalty payments from Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann for delayed delivery of Puma tanks and budget overruns, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing an internal ministry document.

TUI

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

TUI said it would cancel and repay a 300 million euro hybrid bond with a current yield of 7.353 percent, with effect from April 30.

Separately, the company said it was pleased with summer 2015 trading and was on track to deliver a first-half result ahead of the year-earlier period on a like-for-like basis.

XING

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on February 20, saying 2014 net income was at 15.7 million euros.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The company said it would issue up to 7.9 million new shares in a cash capital increase excluding shareholders subscription rights to finance further growth through the acquisition of real estate assets.

CEWE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The photofinishing company raised its dividend to 1.55 euros per share after posting 2014 financial results.

COMDIRECT BANK

Indicated unchanged

Annual report due. The bank already published preliminary figures, reporting a 2014 pre-tax profit of 82.6 million euros.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The real estate firm said it now saw its 2015 rental income rising twice as fast as previously, when it forecast a growth rate of 4-5 percent.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

The printing press maker said it would issue convertible bonds worth up to 58.6 million euros.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The real estate firm said it saw its 2015 operating profit rising by about 10 percent, following a 31.7 percent gain in 2014 earnings.

STROEER MEDIA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The advertising firm said it expected its operational EBITDA to rise by as much as 20 percent this year.

ZALANDO

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Capital Markets Day.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The online pet supplies retailer said it expected to post 2015 sales of around 700 million euros and pretax profit of between 8 million and 12 million euros.

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - 2.00 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

TALANX - Berenberg cuts the stock to “hold” from “buy”, raises its target price to 30 euros.

UNITED INTERNET - HSBC cuts the stock to ”hold, raises its target price to 45 euros from 38 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 107.3 points, current conditions seen at 112.0 points, expectations seen at 103.0 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

