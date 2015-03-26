German stocks - Factors to watch on March 26

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Greece’s economy minister said on Thursday he believed the government would reach a deal with its euro zone peers on planned reforms next week, unblocking the necessary funding for the cash-strapped country.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Cockpit voice recordings from the German jet that crashed in the Alps showed one of the pilots left the cockpit and could not get back in before the plane went down, killing everyone onboard, the New York Times reported.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The sportswear company hopes to grow sales and profitability at a faster rate in the next five years by focusing its marketing on six global cities, selling more direct to customers and expanding product customisation.

BAYER

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

The company received approval for its Gadovist injection in Japan.

UBS cuts rating to “neutral” from “buy”, raises price target to 148 euros from 137 euros.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Annual results due from shareholder Schaeffler.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

Annual report of unit Postbank due.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Private investors have built up stakes in ThyssenKrupp in recent weeks, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing several people familiar with the matter, but it said each investor’s holding was below 3 percent of capital. According to Thomson Reuters data, BlackRock, Vanguard, Maning & Napier and Deka all files notices on Feb. 28 that they had increased their stakes, holding a total of 3.35 percent.

BRENNTAG

No indication available

Rating agency Moody’s assigned a Baa3 long-term rating to Brenntag, with a stable outlook.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The real estate firm said funds from operations (FFO I) leapt 90 percent to 218 million euros ($239 million) in 2014, slightly exceeding market expectations.

STADA

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The drugmaker reported full 2014 results and affirmed a forecast for a substantial decline in 2015 core profit (adjusted EBITDA) and underlying net profit.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Full 2014 results due. The real estate firm published preliminary figures on Feb. 26, saying its FFO came to 74.5 million euros last year.

EVOTEC

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The company said it had entered a collaboration on several ion channel targets with Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, a subsidiary of Japan’s Asahi Kasei Corp.

FREENET

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The internet and phone service provider confirmed key figures published on Feb. 24, saying its operating profit (EBITDA) rose 2 percent to 365.6 million euros.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 5.5 percent lower

The company kept its dividend flat at 0.20 euros per share after a 12 percent decline in 2014 net profit.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company said it expected a noticeable increase in both sales and EBIT margin this year.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Germany’s largest solar company by sales almost tripled its net loss in 2014, hit by plunging demand and falling prices for its inverters in key European markets.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

2014 results due. The mobile carrier already published preliminary figures, saying fourth-quarter underlying OIBDA totalled 354 million euros.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 4.4 percent lower

The German internet service provider said on Wednesday its 2014 core profit had risen by more than a third due to record growth of new customers both organically and through acquisitions.

BAYWA

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The agricultural products distributor said its revenues should grow moderately this year and its operating profit should increase noticeably.

DO DEUTSCHE OFFICE

No indication available

Annual results due. The company already posted preliminary figures, saying its 2014 FFO came in at 47 million euros.

MLP

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Annual report due. The company already posted preliminary figures, saying its FY EBIT came in at 39 million euros.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Q4 results due. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a fourth-quarter EBIT loss of 32.2 million euros. Poll:

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Court decision on hedge funds’ $1.4 billion lawsuit against the luxury carmaker expected.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ALLIANZ - Deutsche Bank cuts to “hold” from “buy”, raises target price to 170 euros from 165 euros.

BAYER - UBS cuts to “neutral” from “buy”, raises price target to 148 euros from 137 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.4 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Morale among German consumers was at its brightest in 13-1/2 years heading into April, helped by expectations that incomes will rise, a survey showed on Thursday, in a sign that shoppers will continue to bolster Europe’s largest economy this year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan)