German stocks - Factors to watch on March 27

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0724 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Adidas named David Abeles to lead its struggling TaylorMade golf unit, it said on Thursday, replacing Ben Sharpe, who is leaving for personal reasons.
Indicated 1.6 pct higher
German aviation association BDL said all German airlines, including Lufthansa and its unit Germanwings, had agreed to discuss possible new rules requiring two crew members to be in the cockpit at all times following the Germanwings crash.
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
Annual report due. The lender published preliminary results on Feb. 25 and raised its dividend.
No indication available
Bookrunner Goldman Sachs said on Thursday Superlift Holding would sell 13.8 million shares in Kion, representing about 13.9 pct of outstanding shares.
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Annual press conference due. The steelmaker published 2014 results on Feb. 27
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Annual report due. The engineering group published preliminary figures on Feb. 24 and said it would return to profit in 2015.
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Analyst conference on 2014 results due. The company reported 2014 financial results on Thursday.
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The group’s nine month earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 14 percent to 309 million euros ($335.88 million).
Indicated 0.5 pct lower
Air Berlin said it expected profit to improve significantly in 2015 thanks to turnaround measures being put in place by its new chief executive.
Separately, it said it would require all of its planes to have two crew members in the cockpit at all times, as of Friday, in response to the Germanwings crash.
VILLEROY & BOCH - 0.44 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
PORSCHE SE - UBS raises to “buy” from “neutral”
AAREAL BANK - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “overweight”
FRAPORT - Raymond James cuts to “underperform” from “market perform”
TALANX - KBW cuts to “underperform” from “market perform”
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei -0.95 pct at Friday’s close.
German February import prices +1.4 pct m/m and -3.0 pct y/y. Reuters consensus forecast was for +0.7 pct m/m, -3.5 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Christoph Steitz)