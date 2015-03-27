German stocks - Factors to watch on March 27

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0724 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Adidas named David Abeles to lead its struggling TaylorMade golf unit, it said on Thursday, replacing Ben Sharpe, who is leaving for personal reasons.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.6 pct higher

German aviation association BDL said all German airlines, including Lufthansa and its unit Germanwings, had agreed to discuss possible new rules requiring two crew members to be in the cockpit at all times following the Germanwings crash.

AAREAL

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

Annual report due. The lender published preliminary results on Feb. 25 and raised its dividend.

KION

No indication available

Bookrunner Goldman Sachs said on Thursday Superlift Holding would sell 13.8 million shares in Kion, representing about 13.9 pct of outstanding shares.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Annual press conference due. The steelmaker published 2014 results on Feb. 27

MANZ

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Annual report due. The engineering group published preliminary figures on Feb. 24 and said it would return to profit in 2015.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

Analyst conference on 2014 results due. The company reported 2014 financial results on Thursday.

HELLA

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The group’s nine month earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 14 percent to 309 million euros ($335.88 million).

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

Air Berlin said it expected profit to improve significantly in 2015 thanks to turnaround measures being put in place by its new chief executive.

Separately, it said it would require all of its planes to have two crew members in the cockpit at all times, as of Friday, in response to the Germanwings crash.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

VILLEROY & BOCH - 0.44 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

PORSCHE SE - UBS raises to “buy” from “neutral”

AAREAL BANK - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “overweight”

FRAPORT - Raymond James cuts to “underperform” from “market perform”

TALANX - KBW cuts to “underperform” from “market perform”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.95 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February import prices +1.4 pct m/m and -3.0 pct y/y. Reuters consensus forecast was for +0.7 pct m/m, -3.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Christoph Steitz)