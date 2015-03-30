German stocks - Factors to watch on March 30

FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0655 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS

Iran and six world powers tried to break an impasse in nuclear negotiations on Sunday, but officials cautioned that attempts to reach a preliminary deal by a deadline in two days could yet fall apart.

GREECE

Greece sounded an upbeat tone on Sunday over talks with its European and IMF creditors, which it said were continuing through the weekend as the cash-strapped country races to agree on reforms that will unlock more aid.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Citigroup analysts said Deutsche Bank was among the best-placed banks to benefit from a boost in trading activity under the European Central Bank’s (ECB) trillion-euro quantitative easing (QE) programme.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

BASF said on Friday its oil and gas subsidiary Wintershall will be headed by Mario Mehren after incumbent Rainer Seele was named chief executive of Austria’s OMV.

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Panasonic Healthcare Holdings is expected to make a bid to acquire the German drugmaker’s blood glucose meter business, the Nikkei business daily reported on its website on Saturday.

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded E.ON to Baa1 from A3, citing continuing headwinds that the utility faces in its domestic and international businesses.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Lufthansa has offered to pay up to 50,000 euros ($54,435) in immediate financial assistance per passenger on the crashed plane of its subsidiary Germanwings, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

Separately, a German newspaper said on Saturday the co-pilot of the plane had told his girlfriend he was planning a spectacular gesture so “everyone will know my name”.

In addition, a paper said on Sunday the co-pilot may have been suffering from a detached retina, but investigators are unsure whether his vision problems had physical or psychological causes.

SAP

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Cloud software company Salesforce.com Inc aims to overtake SAP in terms of sales on the German company’s home market in the coming years, the Europe chief of Salesforce told a German magazine.

AIRBUS

No premarket indication available

An Air Canada plane that suffered heavy damage in an accident in the east coast city of Halifax on Sunday landed short of the runway and hit an antenna array, losing its landing gear, safety officials said. Air Canada said the Airbus A320 flying from Toronto was carrying 133 passengers and five crew members.

KION

Indicated 1.3 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Weichai Power said on Monday it acquired additional 4.95 percent in Kion.

TUI, CTS EVENTIM, WESTGRUND

CTS Eventim indicated 2.4 percent higher

Westgrund indicated 1.0 percent higher

German concert ticket vendor CTS Eventim will enter Germany’s mid-cap index, replacing TUI AG, from April 1.

Shares of real estate company Westgrund AG will be included in the SDAX and replace the shares of CTS, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Friday.

FREENET

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The telecoms provider expects its financing costs to fall by more than 20 million euros when its 400-million-euro bond with a coupon of 7.125 percent matures next year, its finance chief Joachim Preisig told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

GRAMMER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The automotive supplier proposed to increase its dividend 15 percent to 0.75 euro per share.

HHLA

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The port logistics firm propesed a 2014 dividend of 0.52 euro per share and said it expected its 2015 operating result to be on par with the previous year.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Parent Sky’s CEO Jeremy Darroch said he saw no reason why Sky Deutschland couldn’t turn a profit “in the near future”. He also said Sky would throw its hat in the ring for the next round of Bundesliga broadcast rights.

