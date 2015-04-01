German stocks - Factors to watch on April 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

The Luxembourg arm of Germany’s Commerzbank is closing the accounts of 400 customers suspected of tax evasion after prosecutors launched an investigation into Germany’s second biggest bank last month, media reported.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

Union Verdi has called on workers at Deutsche Post to stage strikes from Wednesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

The German pilot who crashed a plane in the French Alps last week, killing 150 people, told officials at a Lufthansa training school in 2009 that he had gone through a period of severe depression, the airline said on Tuesday.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 2.1 pct lower

ECE Industriebeteiligungen completed the sale of 6 million ordinary bearer shares, or about 10.48 percent of Jenoptik’s share capital, in a private placement.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 1.2 pct higher

The company said it would pay a tax-free dividend of 0.15 euros per share for 2014, adding it expects sales to grow by about 35 percent this year to more than 105 million euros ($113.25 million).

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DAIMLER - 2.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BEIERSDORF - dividend 0.70 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei 0.9 pct lower at Wednesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 52.4 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Christoph Steitz)