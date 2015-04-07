German stocks - Factors to watch on April 7

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS

The United States made clear on Monday that sanctions on Iran would have to be phased out gradually under a nuclear pact and President Barack Obama poured cold water on an Israeli demand that a deal be predicated on Tehran recognizing Israel.

GREECE

Greece must reach an outline funding agreement with its lenders at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on April 24, its finance minister told a Greek newspaper on Monday.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Investors yanked $7.3 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in March as Pimco’s flagship fund continued to reel six months after the exit of co-founder Bill Gross.

BAYER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The U.S. FDA filed a supplemental new drug application for Boehringer Ingelheim’s Pradaxa, a competitor product to Bayer’s Xarelto, for a fourth indication.

BMW, DAIMLER

BMW indicated 0.8 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.9 percent higher

Mercedes-Benz and BMW are probing unauthorised exports of luxury cars from the United States to China, which have recently surged and threaten profit in the world’s largest auto market, senior executives said.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

A federal judge on Friday formally approved a settlement between the U.S. government and Commerzbank to resolve sanctions and anti-money laundering violations.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Austrian prosecutors said they were investigating whether Deutsche Bank violated prospectus and notification rules when selling special debt of Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI to a pair of local investors.

German union Verdi would be prepared to support a split-up of Germany’s largest bank, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing union sources.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

U.S. rival FedEx and TNT Express agreed on a recommended all-cash public offer of 8 euros per share for all of TNT Express.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Holcim looked at buying HeidelbergCement towards the end of 2013 before agreeing to merge with France’s Lafarge , a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Lufthansa said on Monday it was not required to inform German aviation authorities about Andreas Lubitz’s former depression because he qualified as a pilot before stricter reporting rules went into effect in 2013.

French accident investigators said on Friday a second ‘black box’ recovered from the Germanwings crash site indicated that the co-pilot deliberately crashed the airplane.

Separately, a Germanwings flight to Venice was diverted to Stuttgart on Saturday as the Airbus A319 aircraft appeared to be losing oil.

RWE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The utility had to take its Emsland nuclear power plant off grid on Friday after a minor leak was detected. The plant is due to restart on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

U.S. safety regulators said they have opened an investigation into an estimated 30,000 Volkswagen AG sedans for a potential electrical defect that could affect the performance of the driver-side air bag and other parts.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

France is weighing the purchase of about 10 C-130J military transporters from the United States to meet a gap left by delays and capability shortfalls in the troubled European A400M airlifter, a French aeronautical magazine reported.

Separately, Sri Lanka’s new government has ordered a criminal investigation into alleged corruption at the state-run national airline that it says includes “irregularities” in its $2.3 billion 2013 deal to buy 10 Airbus aircraft.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated unchanged

Australian unit Leighton said its Habtoor Leighton Group secured a $608 million contract for a reservoir in Qatar.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

Morphosys still believes that its MOR202 compound has a good chance of becoming a success after U.S. drugmaker Celgene scrapped cooperation on the drug candidate, the German company’s chief executive told a newspaper.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company said Werner Brandt would stand for re-election for a final one-year term as a supervisory board member.

BIOTEST

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company said it would propose a capital increase and a share split to its annual general meeting.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ADIDAS - Raymond James cuts to “underperform” from “market perform”

LUFTHANSA - JP Morgan cuts to “underweight” from “neutral”. HSBC revises price target to 14 euros from 14.50 euros, with a “hold” rating

OTHER DEALS

Gazprom said on Monday it plans to sell its 10.52 percent stake in Germany’s natural gas supplier Verbundnetz Gas (VNG), in line with the Russian company’s strategy to pull back from operations in Europe.

