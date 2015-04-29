German stocks - Factors to watch on April 29

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Q1 results due after market close. The exchange operator’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are seen down 7.9 percent at 304 million euros ($333.24 million). Poll:
Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Alitalia are expected to win EU antitrust approval for their planned transatlantic tie-up after offering to help new rivals enter the market, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
German labour union Verdi on Tuesday called for further strikes at Deutsche Post in a dispute over plans by the company to expand its parcel delivery service using workers on lower pay.
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.5 percent higher
Mobile telecoms firms in Europe will have to offer their customers at least 100 megabytes (MB) of data a year at domestic rates when travelling within the European Union, according to an EU document seen by Reuters.
Q1 results due. The carmaker’s operating profit is seen 9.2 percent higher at 3.12 billion euros. Poll:
Annual report due. The company already published preliminary financial results on March 18 and raised its dividend.
The automotive supplier said it now expected adjusted EBIT to come to about 165 million euros this year, down from a previous forecast of 170-180 million, after reporting first-quarter financial results.
Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay (HBC) is interested in acquiring Metro’s department store chain Kaufhof, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
German lighting maker Osram increased net profit by 13 percent in its fiscal second quarter to 78 million euros.
The medical safety technology company reported an unexpected net loss for the first quarter, blaming currency effects and costs to shutter its site in Pittsburgh.
The engineering group said on Tuesday it would issue 492,805 new shares, equivalent to 10 percent of existing share capital, in an accelerated bookbuilding to raise funds to further finance growth.
The software maker reported a first-quarter operating profit above expectations as its cost cutting measures started to pay off.
The group also said on Tuesday that it will cancel 7,943,945 treasury shares, equivalent to 9.14 percent of the share capital.
The laboratory equipment supplier reported a 10 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit and said it was eyeing possible acquisitions.
The group reported a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 18.4 million euros.
The carbon specialist posted a narrower net loss for the first quarter, helped by cost cutting efforts and higher sales of carbon fibres used in light-weight car components.
Capital Markets Day due.
The group reported first-quarter operational EBITDA of 26 million euros on sales of 162 million euros. It raised its full year guidance and now expects organic revenue growth in the mid to upper single-digit percentage range and an operational EBITDA of at least 180 million euros.
LUFTHANSA - no dividend proposed
DEUTZ - 0.07 eur/shr dividend proposed
RATIONAL - 6.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
ENBW - 0.69 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK - Berenberg cuts the stock to “sell” from “hold”, lowers its price target to 25 from 26 euros
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday’s close.
Nikkei closed for Showa Day.
German preliminary inflation data for April due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen -0.1 pct m/m, +0.4 pct y/y; HICP seen -0.1 pct m/m, +0.2 pct y/y.
