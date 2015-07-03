German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Friday it was confident that concerns of K+S about its offer can be addressed through discussion.
K+S on Thursday rejected Potash Corp’s 7.9 billion-euro ($8.8 billion) takeover bid, saying it was too low and that the Canadian suitor could be planning to dismantle the company, putting jobs at risk.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Investors pulled $3 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management Co’s flagship fund in June, compared with $2.7 billion the previous month, in another sign Pimco is stabilising since last fall’s departure of star manager Bill Gross. The Pimco Total Return Fund had cash withdrawals of $5.6 billion in April and $7.3 billion in March, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Fifteen of the world’s largest banks including Deutsche are under investigation for rigging the Brazilian currency, the country’s antitrust watchdog said on Thursday.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Start of proceedings against Suedzucker after sweets maker Vivil filed a suit seeking 1.3 million euros in damages in a civil suit. Suedzucker was in February 2014 fined almost 200 million euros by Germany’s antitrust authorities for colluding with unlisted rivals Nordzucker and Pfeifer & Langen.
Jewellery distributor’s shares to be listed on Frankfurt stock exchange. Offer price was fixed at 25 euros per share.
DIC Asset - dividend 0.35 eur/shr
Dow Jones minus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq minus 0.1 pct.
Nikkei plus 0.1 pct at Friday’s close.
German June Markit PMIs due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen at 54.2 points.
$1 = 0.9016 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Harro Ten Wolde