German stocks - Factors to watch on July 3

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

K+S

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan said on Friday it was confident that concerns of K+S about its offer can be addressed through discussion.

K+S on Thursday rejected Potash Corp’s 7.9 billion-euro ($8.8 billion) takeover bid, saying it was too low and that the Canadian suitor could be planning to dismantle the company, putting jobs at risk.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Investors pulled $3 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management Co’s flagship fund in June, compared with $2.7 billion the previous month, in another sign Pimco is stabilising since last fall’s departure of star manager Bill Gross. The Pimco Total Return Fund had cash withdrawals of $5.6 billion in April and $7.3 billion in March, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Fifteen of the world’s largest banks including Deutsche are under investigation for rigging the Brazilian currency, the country’s antitrust watchdog said on Thursday.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Start of proceedings against Suedzucker after sweets maker Vivil filed a suit seeking 1.3 million euros in damages in a civil suit. Suedzucker was in February 2014 fined almost 200 million euros by Germany’s antitrust authorities for colluding with unlisted rivals Nordzucker and Pfeifer & Langen.

ELUMEO

Jewellery distributor’s shares to be listed on Frankfurt stock exchange. Offer price was fixed at 25 euros per share.

EX-DIVIDEND

DIC Asset - dividend 0.35 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq minus 0.1 pct.

Nikkei plus 0.1 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June Markit PMIs due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen at 54.2 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS