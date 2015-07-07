German stocks - Factors to watch on July 7

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

Germany’s EU commissioner told German newspaper Bild that the Greek government would probably have to start issuing IOUs to pay wages and pensions and settle outstanding accounts, and that would render Greece unsuitable to remain in the currency union.

AXEL SPRINGER, PROSIEBENSAT.1

Axel Springer indicated 8.1 percent higher

ProSieben indicated 6.2 percent higher

The broadcaster and publishing house Axel Springer have reignited talks for a merger, seeking to consolidate their push into digital media, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Outgoing co-CEO Juergen Fitschen is to appear in Munich court where he and other current and former Deutsche Bank executives are on trial for allegedly attempting to manipulate evidence to lower damage payments to the Kirch media empire.

RWE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The utility is planning to increase the size of its board by three members as part of a major restructuring, German paper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, adding that no final decisions had yet been taken.

DEUTSCHE OFFICE

Indicated 0.7 percent down in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate firm said it bought an office property in Stuttgart for 27.2 million euros. It expects an annual contribution to funds from operations (FFO) of 3.4 million euros.

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK

Indicated 0.7 percent down

The port operator confirmed its group profit target for the year, but said earnings at its container segment were likely to decline to 125-135 million euros. It expects stronger earnings at the Intermodal segment.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

MANZ - no dividend proposed

DIC ASSET - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

K+S - JP Morgan cuts to “Underweight” from “Overweight”

MUNICH RE - Barclays raises to “Equal Weight” from “Underweight”

DEUTSCHE POST - Investec starts with “Sell” and price target 22.70 eur

SAP - UBS raises to “Buy” from “Neutral” and raises target price to 72 eur

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 0.3 pct, S&P 500 minus 0.4 pct, Nasdaq minus 0.3 pct.

Nikkei plus 1.3 pct at Tuesday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May industrial output unchanged m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

