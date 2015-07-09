German stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GREECE

A race to save Greece from bankruptcy and keep it in the euro gathered pace on Wednesday when Athens formally applied for a three-year loan and European authorities launched an accelerated review of the request.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent higher

Germany’s big car makers have reached a stand-off with Nokia in their joint bid to buy the Finnish company’s maps business HERE, while rival offers appear to be unravelling, sources familiar with the process said.

K+S

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc does not plan to sweeten its bid for German rival K+S AG, several people familiar with the Canadian mineral miner said, downplaying a media report that it would consider such a move.

Separately, K+S finance chief Burkhardt Lohr denied that the German company expected a minimum bid of 50 euros per share, according to an interview in daily Boersen-Zeitung.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

June traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The spectacles retailer reported an 8 percent increase in quarterly pretax profit and said it was confident it would expand its market position in the future.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The drugs-packaging firm confirmed its guidance for a 1-3 percent rise in organic sales this year after second-quarter revenues and earnings exceeded analyst expectations.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Europe’s largest sugar refiner reported its quarterly profit dropped by more than half as sugar markets remained tough.

ZALANDO SE

Indicated 3.6 percent lower

Two shareholders in Europe’s largest dedicated online fashion retailer sold 244 million euros worth of stock representing 3.36 percent of the company’s share capital at 29.5 euros each compared to the last closing share price of 31.12 euros.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Says shareholders subscribed to 71.7 percent of shares on offer in capital hike, raising gross proceeds of approximately eur 101.66 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FIELMANN - 1.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

HORNBACH HOLDING - 0.77 eur/ord shr and 0.80 eur/pref shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

HORNBACH BAUMARKT - dividend of 0.60 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LANXESS - Berenberg cuts the stock to “hold” from “buy”, raises its target price to 51 euros

KION - Morgan Stanley cuts the stock to “equal-weight”, raises its target price to 42 euros from 35 euros

OSRAM - Nomura raises the stock to “neutral” from “reduce”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones minus 1.5 pct, S&P 500 minus 1.7 pct, Nasdaq minus 1.8 pct at Wednesday’s close.

Nikkei plus 0.6 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports rose at their fastest pace this year in May, boosting expectations that Europe’s largest economy will pull off stronger growth in the second quarter after expanding modestly in the first.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheahan)