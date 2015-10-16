German stocks - Factors to watch on October 16

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW indicated 0.4 pct higher
Daimler indicated 1 pct higher
Strong demand for German cars helped lift European sales in September, industry data showed on Friday, contributing to the 25th consecutive month of growth in the European Union.
Indicated 0.7 pct higher
Board member Stephan Leithner will leave the bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, with one saying he would move to private equity firm EQT Partners.
Separately, Bloomberg reported Raymond James Financial Inc was in talks to buy the U.S. private-client brokerage arm of Deutsche Bank.
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
The U.S. attorney’s office in Detroit and the Justice Department’s fraud section joined a federal probe of Volkswagen AG over emissions-test cheating, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
No indication available for Vonovia
Deutsche Wohnen indicated pct 0.3 higher
Influential shareholder adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. Thursday withdrew its support for Deutsche Wohnen’s offer for smaller rival LEG Immobilien AG, recommending investors instead accept a $16 billion offer from Vonovia, Dow Jones reported, citing an ISS statement.
Indicated 8.3 pct lower
The fashion house cut its 2015 sales and profit outlook on Thursday as a slowdown in China and more hesitant tourist shoppers in the United States hurt its third-quarter results.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
HAMBURGER HAFEN - Citigroup cuts to “neutral”
The shipper will use IPO proceeds to invest in up to six new ships, daily Handelsblatt reports, citing CEO Rolf Habben.
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Friday’s close, Shanghai stocks +1.3 pct at 0608 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)