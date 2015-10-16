German stocks - Factors to watch on October 16

FRANKFURT, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.4 pct higher

Daimler indicated 1 pct higher

Strong demand for German cars helped lift European sales in September, industry data showed on Friday, contributing to the 25th consecutive month of growth in the European Union.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

Board member Stephan Leithner will leave the bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, with one saying he would move to private equity firm EQT Partners.

Separately, Bloomberg reported Raymond James Financial Inc was in talks to buy the U.S. private-client brokerage arm of Deutsche Bank.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The U.S. attorney’s office in Detroit and the Justice Department’s fraud section joined a federal probe of Volkswagen AG over emissions-test cheating, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

No indication available for Vonovia

Deutsche Wohnen indicated pct 0.3 higher

Influential shareholder adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. Thursday withdrew its support for Deutsche Wohnen’s offer for smaller rival LEG Immobilien AG, recommending investors instead accept a $16 billion offer from Vonovia, Dow Jones reported, citing an ISS statement.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 8.3 pct lower

The fashion house cut its 2015 sales and profit outlook on Thursday as a slowdown in China and more hesitant tourist shoppers in the United States hurt its third-quarter results.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HAMBURGER HAFEN - Citigroup cuts to “neutral”

HAPAG-LLOYD

The shipper will use IPO proceeds to invest in up to six new ships, daily Handelsblatt reports, citing CEO Rolf Habben.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Friday’s close, Shanghai stocks +1.3 pct at 0608 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

