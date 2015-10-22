German stocks - Factors to watch on October 22

FRANKFURT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The European Central Bank is likely to keep the door open for more monetary stimulus but stop short of taking new policy steps at a meeting on Thursday as it awaits fresh indications about the outlook for euro zone inflation.
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
Daimler’s third-quarter operating profit jumped by almost a third as strong demand in Europe and China coupled with new product launches spurred luxury-car sales to a record.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen said on Wednesday about 3 million cars in Europe have 1.6 litre engines, which will require hardware changes in the wake of the company’s diesel emissions rigging scandal.
No indication available for Vonovia
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 4.9 percent higher
No indication available for LEG
Deutsche Wohnen has scrapped its planned acquisition of smaller domestic rival LEG because it failed to win enough shareholder support. Deutsche Wohnen also reiterated that it was not interested in being bought by Vonovia.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The bottling machine maker reported a 14 percent rise in nine-month pretax profit and affirmed its 2015 forecasts.
Indicated 6.9 percent lower
The company reported its third-quarter net profit nearly doubled.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company forecast flat operating profit for the year after reporting nine-month results.
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The bank raised its 2015 pretax profit target after reporting a 17 percent rise in nine-month earnings.
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The fashion group said its retail sales edged up by 0.7 percent like-for-like in the third quarter.
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The construction machinery maker reported a 61 percent drop in third-quarter EBIT on sliding demand in developing markets and in target markets dependent on raw material prices, like Canada, Australia and Chile.
IPO offer period ends.
The real estate investment manager’s shares are to start trading on the stock exchange on Nov. 4, it said, adding the total offer volume of its IPO would be up to 253 million euros.
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Wednesday’s close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Thursday’s close. Shanghai stocks flat at 0610 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)