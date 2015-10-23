German stocks - Factors to watch on October 23

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care is buying Israel-based peer Nephromor for about 350 million shekels ($90.23 million), German business paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Friday, citing industry sources.
German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt will travel to Washington on Monday to discuss the Volkswagen emissions scandal with Anthony Foxx, his U.S. counterpart, among others, two German transport ministry sources said.
Separately, the carmaker plans to gradually switch to CO2 as a coolant, following a move announced by peer Daimler earlier this week, Frankfurter Rundschau reported on Friday.
Grammer said it has agreed to buy automotive supplier Reum group for an undisclosed sum to expand its offering of products especially for centre consoles.
The DIY chain owner said family trust Hornbach Familien-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH was to place 1 million shares, or about 6.25 percent of capital, in Hornbach Holding in an accelerated bookbuilding.
The company’s third-quarter sales rose 3.9 percent like-for-like, parent Kering said on Thursday, adding the unit’s sales growth was on track.
Dow Jones +1.9 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.7 pct at Thursday’s close.
Nikkei +2.1 pct at Friday’s close, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct. Time: 0614 GMT.
German October Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.6 vs 52.3, services PMI at 53.9 vs 54.1.
