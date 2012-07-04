German stocks - Factors to watch on July 4

FRANKFURT, July 4 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.6 lower

Bayer’s CropScience unit signed an agreement to purchase AgraQuest, Inc. for a purchase price of $425 million plus milestone payments.

BMW VOLKSWAGEN PORSCHE,

BMW indicated 0.2 lower

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

Porsche indicated 0.6 lower

BMW Group U.S. June sales 27,720 vehicles, up 3.2 percent from the 26,865 vehicles vs June 2011. BMW brand sales increased 0.4 percent in June. Porsche North America sales up 18 percent in June. Volkswagen said sales rose 34.2 percent in June.

DAIMLER

Indicated unchanged

Mercedes-Benz sales chief Joachim Schmidt believes passenger car volumes could reach 1.5 million in 2014, one year earlier than planned, as long as markets hold up, he told Autogazette in an interview.

Separately, Mercedes U.S. car sales rose 12.5 percent in June to 25,388 vehicles.

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK

Deutsche indicated 0.2 lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.3 lower

The European Central Bank reacted to growing concerns about the risks being embedded in its balance sheet on Tuesday by setting a limit on the amount of state-backed bank bonds that banks can use as collateral in ECB lending operations.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones finished up 0.56 pct, S&P 500 up 0.62 pct, Nasdaq up 0.84 pct at Tuesday’s close.

Nikkei up 0.41 pct at 0632 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Analysts forecast Markit’s June services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) at 50.3, from 51.8 in May.

