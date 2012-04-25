Merkel demands regulation for raw materials derivatives

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for greater transparency for raw materials derivatives trading that is not carried out on exchanges and said the European Union was leading the way with new regulations that take effect in November.

“Derivatives trading must be regulated to dampen price volatility and not support it,” Merkel said at a raw materials conference on Wednesday.

She also said the group of twenty leading world economies would discuss price developments in the raw materials sector at their next meeting. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Madeline Chambers)