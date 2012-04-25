FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Merkel wants rules for raw material derivative trade
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 25, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Merkel wants rules for raw material derivative trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes)

BERLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for greater transparency in raw materials derivatives trading that is not carried out on exchanges and said the European Union was leading the way with new regulations that take effect in November.

“Derivatives trading must be regulated to dampen price volatility and not support it,” Merkel said at a raw materials conference on Wednesday.

She also said the Group of Twenty leading world economies would discuss price developments in the raw materials sector at their next meeting.

“It must be prevented that a country like Germany with a large output can no longer realize its research possibilities, innovation, creativity and even precision, because there is a lack of access to raw materials,” said Merkel, adding that the chemistry, machinery and car-making industries were affected.

“If you don’t have the necessary access to raw materials, you also have no chance of developing the products.”

Merkel said the provision of raw materials was essential for prosperity in Germany, so the government had decided “to march politically, with our economy” to secure it. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Madeline Chambers and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Tim Pearce)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.