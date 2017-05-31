FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Frankfurt should get EU bank supervisor - Merkel
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 3 months ago

Frankfurt should get EU bank supervisor - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Germany feels Frankfurt is entitled to host the European Banking Authority after it leaves London as part of Britain's EU withdrawal, because it is already a serious financial centre, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"(We feel) predestined to host the European banking supervisor because with Frankfurt, we already have a proper centre," Merkel told a banking conference in Berlin.

Merkel repeated that her priority in Brexit negotiations was to achieve certainty for EU citizens stranded in Britain and Britons in the EU after Brexit, stressing that Britain's withdrawal process would be "endlessly complex".

She reiterated that Germany wanted Britain to remain a close ally after Brexit, but leaving the European Union would have its price. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.